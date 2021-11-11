‘In memory of the past’: Park centennial memorializes past sacrifice, celebrates future

Veterans and members of the community recite the Pledge of Allegiance during Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park. The 100th anniversary of the founding of the park was also honored.

Photo: Elias Funez

Under wisps of white clouds on an otherwise clear day, Nevada County veterans and those they fought for gathered in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park to sing anthems and bear witness to American servicemen and women.

Nearly 200 people convened Thursday — near the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year — to remember Americans who served, and some of whom gave their lives for, their country.

The setting: a once abandoned pear orchard-turned-park, originally opened through community efforts without public funding.

“The park was a communitywide project,” said Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar, “an act of remembrance and renewal.”

Gage McKinney, a local historian and Sierra College professor, said the park’s 1921 dedication was intended to “relieve individual grief” in “a shared public expression.”

Historian Gage McKinney gives a history of the park and what it means for veterans and members of the community.

Photo: Elias Funez

“This park is a repository of memory where we may always come in search of times past,” McKinney said.

Rev. Seth Kellerman said the land attendees stood on “was made holy by the sacrifice of so many.” Kellerman was referring to the 457 names of American servicemen and women listed on the scroll first presented at Memorial Park’s original dedication, 100 years ago.

“In memory of the past, we build for the future,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar asked the audience to pardon the park’s ongoing construction, for which the city secured funding 11 months ago. Aguilar said the appearance of the park has changed considerably over its 100-year tenure, noting updated playground equipment and new names added to the original wall honoring those killed in World War I.

“(The park has been) modernized to reflect Grass Valley’s changing interests,” Aguilar said.

A pair of veterans checks the names on the memorial walls honoring those who served.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon attended, acknowledging the considerable portion of veterans — and military reserves — who she works with in the Sheriff’s Office.

McKinney offered the crowd context to the celebration.

“During the Great War of 1914 to 1918, when men left to join the military, the shops closed, the schools closed, a brass band played, and 1,500 citizens marched with the men to the railway depot,” McKinney said. “A speaker praised them for offering their bodies if need be on a sacrifice on the altar of civilization and humanity.”

McKinney said those same men returned one by one, sometimes in pairs. Eighteen servicemen and one woman, a U.S. Army nurse, never returned at all.

Members of the Frank Gallino American Legion Post No. 130 Honor Guard fire the 21-gun volley during Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park.

Photo: Elias Funez

“On the slopes above us and down to the stream the trees keep green their memory,” McKinney said. “They shall not grow old as we, who are left, grow old.”

“To those who served beside them, they were remembered as the one who never married, never had children or never saw their children grown. They are the ones who gave up their chance at life to serve.”

‘LET US REMEMBER’

McKinney said he identified the shared public space as a “moral landscape” maintained by volunteers for a century so families find “renewal and recreation.”

McKinney said the park, and what it inspires, honors deceased veterans.

An Honor Roll of those who served during World War I from the Grass Valley District was presented for people to inspect. The Honor Roll had been lost for a few years before being recently recovered.

Photo: Elias Funez

“On one side we see the pool, the pool house and playing fields — the communal pastimes and play the park makes available bears value because play induces self-forgetfulness,” McKinney said. “Sports build boys and girls for teamwork and citizenship.”

“The moral logic of this park is that all are trained for this,” McKinney said.

McKinney said families who have been particularly affected by recent years’ political polarization should search diligently for common ground in American values.

“This country is so divided, fractious and angry we hardly recognize the place,“ McKinney said. ”It is not the country of our ideals. There is something at the roots of this national malady. There has developed, in this country, an imbalance for people’s demand for their rights and recognition of their duties.“

McKinney said selfishness has impeded logic, and that the American people have forgotten how they achieved their standard of living.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony held at the 100-year-old Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We have become a people too much concerned with what we are entitled to, too much concerned with privilege, too much concerned with ourselves,” McKinney said. “We have become a people neglectful of our obligation to community, country and humanity.

McKinney said cultivating respect for veterans “shaped in a crucible of discipline” can help American families learn the importance of balancing one’s rights and duties.

“The great task of this moment in America is rebalancing our rights with our duties,” McKinney said. “Let us the living rededicate ourselves today to the spirit of sacrifice that inspired our fallen heroines and heroes. Let us remember that same spirit reflects the nature of the creator who made us all.”

People listen to the speakers during Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park.

Photo: Elias Funez

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com