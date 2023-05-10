It wouldn’t be unreasonable to say that 26-year-old Annastasia Maloney is bit of an overachiever.
Among her dozens of prizes, she proudly displays the gold and bronze medals she has collected over the years through her participation in Special Olympics.
Her year-round hard work has paid off and Maloney will be traveling in June to Berlin, Germany for the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games to compete in Track & Field competitions.
“I’ve been participating in Special Olympics for around five years now,” Maloney said. “I also do basketball, softball, soccer and flag football. I like to run, it’s my most favorite thing. I get out there and have fun and do what I do best, basically.”
Don’t worry—Maloney also races motorcycles.
Maloney has participated in Special Olympics and has made new friends, gained new confidence, and challenged herself to try other elements on the track such as the mini javelin. Maloney said she is excited and as ready as she can be to take the world stage in Germany in just a few weeks.
“I leave on June 9 and then I meet up with the team on June 10 and then we head down to Berlin and do a practice week,” she said. “Then the games start on (June) 17th through the 25th.
After a week of tough competition, Maloney and her family will visit extended family in Prague and take in some of the European scenery.
“This is the first world Olympics that she’s done,” said Annastasia’s mother, Catari. “And then she did the National (Special) Olympics in Orlando last year.”
That slightly more local championships, was where Maloney earned third in the 400-meter run, first in the 800-meter run, and seventh in the mini javelin. Maloney practices with near-daily workouts with her team, her trainer, or a family member.
“(I’m) just trying to get some training in because I hurt myself last year. So it wasn’t healing as fast as we’d hoped. I was kind of worried about that, but it’s pretty healed right now so I am pretty sure it will be okay.”
News of her progression to the World Summer Games came as a pleasant surprise, and her family wanted the announcement to be monumental.
“My mom was planning a dinner telling me that my brother won a race so we were going to celebrate a dinner with them,” Annastasia explained. “And then at the dinner I saw a couple of my coaches come in to have dinner with us. One of my coaches pulled out a Christmas bag and I opened it and there was a piece of paper saying I was going to the World Games.”
When she isn’t training for her next competition, Maloney works at Tess’ Kitchen Store and lives independently with her cat, Pebbles. She said Special Olympics has made a most valuable and positive impact on her life.
“I used to be shy person and I wouldn’t talk at all,” she said. “So in Special Olympics they taught me how to talk more to people and have more confidence in myself when talking. I am a Global Messenger for Special Olympics. I gave a couple of speeches around here.”
Catari said the organization has been life-changing for a number of her children.
“It makes my heart very happy,” Catari said. “I have two daughters with disabilities and they are both in Special Olympics and they have both developed this great sense of independence. That’s what I think the Special Olympics have done for both my girls, especially Annie. It’s given them a nothing can stop me, I can do it, attitude. We owe it to Special Olympics. I have never stopped any of my girls or my son from achieving their goals and doing what they want to do.”
In addition to the confidence she has gained, Annastasia said she is also very proud of, “How far I’ve come, basically. I feel like a different person. More confident.”