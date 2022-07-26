facebook tracking pixel In full swing: From babka to bouquets, lattes and lemonade, something for everyone at Nevada City Farmer’s Market | TheUnion.com
In full swing: From babka to bouquets, lattes and lemonade, something for everyone at Nevada City Farmer’s Market

Elias Funez
  

Summer varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms are in full swing at the Nevada City Farmer’s Market Saturday mornings in downtown Nevada City, where Antonio Garza from Penn Valley’s Feeding Crane Farms stocks baskets of tomatoes.
Photo: Elias Funez
Flowers from Little Boy Flowers are always a go-to stop for many during the Saturday morning Nevada City Farmer’s Markets happening along Union Alley in downtown Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Strawberries from Mountain Bounty Farms are a hit at the downtown Nevada City Farmer’s Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
People line up for the selection of tea and juice drinks from Quench Botanicals.
Photo: Elias Funez
If it’s Saturday morning, then it’s time for the Nevada City Farmer’s Market, located along Union Alley and in the Three Forks parking lot. People can find many different items ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables to fresh styles and fashions from local artists.
Photo: Elias Funez
A salmon sushi sandwich from Hachidori organic Japanese home cooking is prepared by Kaori Stuessy during Saturday’s Nevada City Farmer’s Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
A loaf of chocolate babka from Gold Rush Cookie Company stays on the shelf long enough to be photographed during Saturday’s Nevada City Farmer’s Market. The babka has created a sort of a cult following, according to Gold Rush Cookie’s bakers.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Caravan Cafe is a popular addition to the Nevada City Farmer’s Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
John Cotz plays guitar in between serving customers at The Little Fish Company Saturday morning at the Nevada City Farmer’s Market.
Photo: Elias Funez
Wiishkobi apparel, including creatively crafted clothing and earrings, is available for purchase from vendor and creator Jamie Sweet.
Photo: Elias Funez
A customer reaches for some fresh chard from Feeding Crane Farms during Saturday’s Nevada City Farmer’s Market.

