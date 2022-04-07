 In a pickle | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

In a pickle

News News |

Submitted by Marc Cuniberti

 

The South Yuba Club of Grass Valley hosted a multi-county pickleball tournament at their “pickeball oasis” on March 26. A total of 24 players from Loomis, Auburn and Roseville joined with 12 local players and competed in over 60 pickleball matches hosted by pickleball director John Hendrickson.
Photo courtesy of Marc Cuniberti

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more