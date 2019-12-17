Impeachment rally strikes Grass Valley: Hundreds show support of impeachment proceedings (PHOTO/GALLERY)

About 200 people showed up at the intersection of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way in Grass Valley Tuesday evening to take part in a nationwide support rally for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

They held signs, shouted chants, and sang songs while eliciting support from passersby who, at times, would give a honk while driving by.

“No one is above the law,” community activist Pinky Zalkin said while holding up a sign at the intersection.

Zalkin’s sign depicted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holding his hand in front of Donald Trump’s mouth.

“I remember the (President Richard) Nixon impeachment scandal, and I didn’t think it could get any worse,” Zalkin said. “This is far worse.”

Those at the rally noted that the majority of passing drivers showed support for their cause while only a few shouted obscenities.

“There is way more support than there is bad mouthing,” Penn Valley’s Darwun Silva said to others at the rally during the event

Silva expressed enthusiasm while dancing and chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go.

Grass Valley’s Lee Lewis was another of those at Tuesday’s rally that also recalled the impeachment of Nixon in the 1970s.

“I’m taking a stand,” Lewis said. “I did it in the ‘60s, I’m doing it now. We know it is important to do.”

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote today on articles of impeachment against Trump.

