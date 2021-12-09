Ike’s Quarter Cafe goes into final weekend

Ike’s Quarter Cafe, a downtown Nevada City mainstay for almost 21 years, has announced its closure. A change of ownership notice has been published, and the current owner will cease business after this weekend.

Ike’s Quarter Cafe will open for its final day Sunday.

“We’ve been at it for 20 years, almost 21 years, and it’s just time,” said owner Ike Frazee.

In a message shared to the restaurant’s social media and website , Ike’s Quarter Cafe’s ownership announced last month that they had made the decision to sell their cafe.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years and those that have put out extra efforts to keep us going the last year and a half,” they stated.

Frazee said Thursday that a cafe under new ownership, Lika’s Quarter Cafe, is expected to open at the 401 Commercial St. spot next month.

“I couldn’t have done it without my wife,” said Frazee.

His wife, Adrienne Frazee, has acted as general manager, from maintaining the restaurant’s books to handling front-of-house logistics, in addition to taking on a number of other duties as the restaurant adapted through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ike Frazee got his start in the restaurant world at an early age — from taking a job at a restaurant on Broad Street in Nevada City as a teenager, to attending the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco directly out of high school.

He went on to work for a number of bakeries and restaurants over the years, including as a sous chef during the first three years after Peter Selaya and Buzz Crouch opened New Moon Cafe — another downtown Nevada City restaurant which, after over 20 years in business, closed earlier this year.

“And then, I told my wife that we’re buying a restaurant and moved across the street,” Frazee said with a laugh.

The outdoor seating area of Ike’s Quarter Cafe in Nevada City on the corner of Commercial and York streets.

According to Frazee, the owners of the upcoming restaurant Lika’s Quarter Cafe, Malika and George Nonomura, plan to keep a few popular items from the Ike’s Quarter Cafe menu — such as oyster salad and flapjacks — as well as adding their own dishes.

“We look forward to eating here,” said Frazee.

Last year, Frazee took on a job with SPD Market’s meat department, where he has taken over sausage-making. He said Thursday that he plans to go full time in this role.

“And I’m excited to continue feeding the community, working at SPD,” he said, adding that it has been “neat” working at the local supermarket where he grew up shopping.

A key to Ike’s Quarter Cafe’s success over the years, said Frazee, has been its focus on supporting local farms when sourcing its ingredients.

“I just want to send a big thank you to the community for supporting us all this year, and letting us live our dream restaurant,” said Frazee.

He added that it has been good to have the opportunity with the restaurant to help in the community in a variety of ways, from getting involved with local schools to soup nights at Hospitality House.

“That’s what it’s all about, bringing everybody together to eat,” he said.

