 IFM thanks its volunteers | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

IFM thanks its volunteers

News News |

Submitted by Jorge Velasquez

 

Interfaith Food Ministries held a "thank you lunch" for a portion of the 500 volunteers who help run and distribute meals to those in need every Monday Wednesday and Friday in Grass Valley. Pictured, Phil Alonso, IFM’s executive director, stands at the head of the table and thanks the dedicated volunteers on May 11.
Photo courtesy of Jorge Velasquez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more