CalRTA Div. 51 President
The California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) joins Californians statewide to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12 and California’s Day of the Teacher on Wednesday, May 10.
We honor our fellow educators who have given so much during the past few years. Though teachers always go “above and beyond” in their goal to support, encourage, and educate California’s youth, during the past few years these professionals have endured untold challenges. We thank them for their hard work and send our heart-felt appreciation today and every day!
And remember, if you can read this, thank a teacher.
