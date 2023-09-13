How can we resolve our differences of opinion?

One thing that seems lost in the public comments relating to the former president’s legal issues is an obvious fact concerning the four grand juries that have brought independent indictments against Donald Trump. These local juries, in four separate states, who have absolutely no connection, do not know one another, and were presented separate slates of facts related to four different accusations against the former president, in completely unrelated situations, have voted independently to indict Mr. Trump on the charges presented to them.