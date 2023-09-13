How can we resolve our differences of opinion?
One thing that seems lost in the public comments relating to the former president’s legal issues is an obvious fact concerning the four grand juries that have brought independent indictments against Donald Trump. These local juries, in four separate states, who have absolutely no connection, do not know one another, and were presented separate slates of facts related to four different accusations against the former president, in completely unrelated situations, have voted independently to indict Mr. Trump on the charges presented to them.
Disregarding the political ramifications in favor of the obvious criminal implications inherent in our legal system, how can anyone sanely beleive there is a unified conspiracy to sabotage the electoral objectives of either party.
We in the middle, and on the left, would like to assume there is at least a semblance of legitimacy (let alone a genuine intention to understand factual reality) in the rancerous onslaught of accusations falsely asserting a political conspiracy against the former president. However, the facts of the matter, in glaring detail, reduce such protests to irrational whining against the crucial operation of our criminal justice system.
How can we ever resolve our differences of opinion if one side consistently stands in opposition to the observable truth? Mercy on our Republic and what she stands for. May our true patriots have the courage to stand behind the evolved system of American justice.