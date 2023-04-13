“I can’t help it,” Janice O’Brien said. “I have been blessed with a compassionate heart.”
Moved by the plight of homeless people, including her own son, O’Brien began by taking homemade salami and spinach sandwiches and water to the folks who, literally, live on the streets of downtown Nevada City.
In 2011, O’Brien started the nonprofit Sierra Roots to get money and volunteers to help with the food. Today, in 2023, not much has changed. There are still people living on the streets of Nevada City, sometimes the same people, and Sierra Roots is still feeding them.
Instead of sandwiches, however, Sierra Roots now serves hot, home-cooked meals every Thursday noon. During the winter, lunch is served inside at a prominent Nevada City Church. In the summer, volunteers deliver meals to Pioneer Park.
I’m not naming the church to protect both it and the homeless people who congregate there. There are too many heartless, homeless-haters out there with declared, evil intentions to hurt homeless people. Their unchristian solutions to homelessness involve fire hoses and flame throwers.
For the last year, I’ve been a semi-regular at these Sierra Roots lunches where I eat better than I do at home. During this time, I’ve recorded video interviews with the guests who want to tell their story. I’ve gotten to know or become reacquainted with some of the street people of Nevada County.
The reason I say “reacquainted’ is because I worked with some of these same people more than a decade ago when I was a staff monitor for Hospitality House, the other and much better-known homeless nonprofit in Western Nevada County.
It saddens me greatly to see them still homeless after all these years.
From the heart
In 2010, Hospitality House was a struggling homeless shelter that bussed homeless people to a different church every night. I went to work for Hospitality House because I’ve been homeless myself, and because I had training and experience as a peer counselor.
During the three-plus years I herded several dozen people onto busses to a different church every night and watched over them while they slept, I constantly heard the criticism from “experts” that Hospitality House was being run “from the heart” when it “should” be run “like a business.”
I thought that was a bad idea. I liked operating from the heart, but nobody asked me.
Homeless industrial complex
And so it came to pass that Hospitality House adopted a business model. In 2013, they built Utah’s Place, Nevada County’s premiere homeless shelter. Hospitality House has since grown into a nonprofit juggernaut.
Even though I supported the creation of Utah’s Place, I chose not to work there. Too regimented. Too crowded. Too institutional.
But that’s just me. Hospitality House is a wonderful organization that has served thousands of homeless Nevada County residents over the years.
Regardless, one homeless cynic derisively calls Hospitality House a component of the “homeless industrial complex.”
Other homeless folk just call it “Hostility House.”
I was shocked and saddened when I heard those terms. I am very proud to have been a small part of Hospitality House’s history.
Nevertheless, it seems to me that to succeed, Hospitality House had to come from the head, not the heart. It seems to me they’ve traded in a compassionate heart for some tough love. And that’s okay.
Utah’s Place is not a flop house. It’s a place where you are expected to work with staff toward housing and employment.
Not everybody can handle Utah’s Place, and Utah’s Place is not for everybody.
That’s why people disaffected with Hospitality House turn to Sierra Roots.
Blessing or curse?
Like Hospitality House used to be, Sierra Roots is run from the legacy of Janice O’Brien’s compassionate, nonjudgmental heart.
And like the Hospitality House of yore, Sierra Roots is struggling to make ends meet. (Tax-deductible donations are always welcome at www.sierraroots.org.)
Although she has retired from the board of directors and is suffering from health problems, O’Brien is still the personification of Sierra Roots.
When she attends Thursday lunches, even the most hardened and hard-core guests line up to pay their respects. And when she’s not there, guests invariably ask after her with genuine concern.
One time, Janice and I were talking after lunch. We commiserated with each other. Our kids love us, but they think we’re crazy. We try to explain that working with homeless people is not something we want to do.
It’s something we have to do.
Yes, but is it good for business?