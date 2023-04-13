Tom Durkin

Tom Durkin

 File photo

“I can’t help it,” Janice O’Brien said. “I have been blessed with a compassionate heart.”

Moved by the plight of homeless people, including her own son, O’Brien began by taking homemade salami and spinach sandwiches and water to the folks who, literally, live on the streets of downtown Nevada City.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or www.tomdurkin-media.net.