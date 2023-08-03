Do the right thing, and the money will come.
Yeah, right.
Actually, it does come – if you work your ass off and do the right thing long enough . At least, that’s been my experience.
As I’ve reported before, the nonprofit Sierra Roots has received a $69,696 grant to hire me as creative director of the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project.
Quite literally, I wrote my own job description. I gave myself way too much work and not enough money, but I’m not complaining. At age 76, I have a full-time, career-level job doing what I’m meant to do.
Desperation housing
Broadly speaking, the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project is a public awareness campaign advocating social justice for people who live in illegal, “desperation housing.”
By all reports, thousands of people are living illegally in homeless camps, vehicles, trailers, yurts, shipping containers and whatever they can find because they cannot find or afford legal housing.
Our goal is to influence public policy and action to declare some kinds of illegal housing habitable on an emergency basis if certain conditions are met. The conditions include responsible septic management, the availability of running water and other health and safety issues.
If people are safe where they are or can be made safe, they must not be forced to move because of a zoning code violation because zoning codes are a major cause of the current homeless/housing crisis.
We will do this through a documentary, original music contest and performances, news stories, opinion editorials, radio interviews, informational presentations, bumper stickers and T-shirts.
T-shirts?!
Our T-shirts have a stunning logo and an enduring message: “Housing for the people by the people.” Free enterprise and government have failed abysmally to provide enough housing for everybody. Therefore, we must have the right to find our own housing, and we – and our landlords – must not be punished for doing so
You can’t buy these T-shirts. We will only give these shirts to people who agree to be walking, talking billboards for the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project. If somebody asks a shirt-wearer what the shirt is about, the wearer must be able to explain and support our simple message:
Everybody has the right to find housing, and everybody has the right to offer it.
Many rural property owners need and want the income they can get from renting alternative dwelling units (AltDUs) to working-poor people. If the AltDUs meet basic emergency housing standards, or can be made to comply with the standards, the tenants must not be forced to relocate, and the landlords must not be fined or otherwise punished.
Long, strange trip
It’s been said if you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there. To my surprise, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.
I’ve taken many roads from TV writer-producer in Sacramento to would-be screenwriter in Hollywood to becoming homeless to small town reporter in Auburn to homeless again to business reporter in Sacramento to legal reporter at the California state capitol to homeless yet again to editor of a robotics magazine in Rocklin to homeless once again to editor of an international magazine on programmable logic in Silicon Valley to, you guessed it, homeless to working for Hospitality House’s nomadic homeless shelter to, sigh, homeless to small town reporter in Grass Valley to living, as I have for the last eight years, in desperation housing because homelessness truly sucks.
Do you see a pattern? If it involved some kind of writing, I was okay. When it didn’t, I was homeless or working in a homeless shelter to avoid being homeless. Furthermore, almost all my homeless experience has been in Placer and Nevada counties for the last 44 years because I work remotely.
Writers are told to “write what you know.” I know homeless. And now, I’ve gotten myself a job writing about homelessness and the lack of housing (those two are inextricably linked) – and doing something about it, because it’s not enough to write about it. You have to DO SOMETHING.
Beyond talk
To that end, I am working with county and city elected officials and staff to devise emergency housing regulations for people in desperation housing and to create welcoming, safe-ground camps for homeless people who are not housing-ready yet.
And I’m starting at the top. At his invitation, I’m having ongoing, one-on-one meetings with Ed Scofield, chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. I’ve also spoken either formally or informally with supervisors Hardy Bullock, Lisa Swarthout, Heidi Hall and Sue Hoek.
The list goes on including discussions with Alison Lehman and Caleb Dardick of the county CEO’s office, County Counsel Kit Elliott, and directors Ryan Gruver of Health and Human Services, Mike Dent of Housing, Phebe Bell of Behavioral Health, Trisha Tillotson of the Community Development Agency and Grass Valley City Councilmember Bob Branstrom.
Code Compliance Director Matt Kelly, Environmental Health Director Amy Irani and other county and city officials are on the list for future consultations.
It’s too early to say how productive these meetings will be, but stay tuned. In the coming months, I’ll be reporting our progress – or lack thereof.
Not about me
It’s embarrassing that I’ve had to use the word “I” so much in this column, because I couldn’t possibly do this without the support of the Sierra Roots board of directors: Susan Rice, Dianne Weichel and Nick Wilczek and Sierra Roots business consultant Kathy Ferguson.
On the project creative team, we have singer/songwriters Bob Woods and Juliet Gobert, musician and event producer Paul Emery, and a videographer/director we haven’t signed yet.
Already we have more volunteers than can be mentioned here. If you want to support or be involved with the project, please write me at tom-durkin@sierra-roots.org. Include your T-shirt size if you want. Supplies are limited
Soon, we’ll have a website where folks can sign up.
It’s not about me. It’s about us. All of us, even the NIMBYs. It takes the whole village.