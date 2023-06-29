If you believed that “thought crimes” and “thought police” were simply terms created by the imagination of Aldous Huxley in his dystopian novel “Brave New World”, welcome to California where Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have unveiled a new snitch hotline for Californians to report “hate acts”.
At the bidding of the Governor, the state legislature provided funding to its Civil Rights Department to establish a program they are calling “California vs Hate”, described as “a non-emergency hate incident and hate crime reporting system to support individuals and communities targeted for hate”. Reports and complaints of words or actions perceived by another person to be hostile can be made on-line at any time in fifteen different languages, or by phone Monday through Friday in over two hundred languages.
The supposed aim of this hotline initiative is “to stop the normalization of hate in our communities, and ensure impacted individuals get the help they need.” While this may sound like a worthy goal, there are some serious issues associated with it.
“A hate incident is a hostile expression or action that may be motivated by bias against another person’s actual or perceived identity”, the website states. “Perpetrators may be motivated by different discriminatory biases, including, but not limited to: bias based on race, color, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender, including gender identity.”
Some examples of “hate incidents” described on the website include “derogatory name calling, bullying, hate mail, and refusing service.” This is a dangerously broad definition that can encompass a wide range of non-violent activities. In just the past few weeks I was told that referring to a male in a friendly manner as “Buddy” is now considered to be derogatory and offensive. This was a surprise to me, as I have lovingly called each of my Grandsons “Buddy” on different occasions for their entire lives. When did that term suddenly become verboten? Does that qualify as a “derogatory name”? It could, as in the mind of California’s governor, no slight or offense is too small to escape scrutiny.
So what could possibly go wrong? Governor Newsom, while proclaiming a commitment to a “California for All,” fails to acknowledge the inherent danger in empowering citizens to become informants, pitting neighbor against neighbor, and creating a platform in which anyone could be labeled as a perpetrator of a “hate act” based upon mere accusations or perceptions. The hotline system relies solely on individuals reporting “hate incidents”, which are almost always subjective and open to interpretation. Have you ever been denied service at a venue because you were wearing no shoes or shirt, or wearing no mask, or had a dog on a leash? Could you perceive this to be a “hate incident”, occurring not because you had a pet with you or were barefoot or shirtless, but rather because you happened to be Black or Asian or female? The potential for misuse and false reporting is enormous, as anyone could exploit the system to settle personal grievances or silence those with differing opinions.
In California, a hate crime is defined by specific criteria which includes willful intent, the use of force, interference with constitutional rights, and a clear motivation based on actual or perceived characteristics. However, the hotline’s definition of a hate crime goes far beyond anything dictated by the penal code. It encompasses a wide range of activities that fall far short of meeting the legal threshold, such as name-calling. This completely blurs the line between protected speech and criminal behavior, and effectively criminalizes dissent. It fosters an environment of self-censorship as individuals fear retribution for expressing controversial or unpopular opinions, or simply saying the “wrong” word with no intent to harm, insult, or belittle. The fact that many on the far left view any utterance with which they take offense or disagree to be “bigoted” or “racist” makes this even more problematic.
If a true “hate crime” has been committed or observed, a call to law enforcement would be the appropriate move. Instead, reports made to the hotline “will not be shared with law enforcement,” unless the person making the report requests that it be shared. However, the website does indicate that the hotline will share some information with law enforcement “if needed.” Who is the arbiter that gets to make that decision, and upon what criteria would it be made?
The hotline will also “identify civil legal options that don’t involve the criminal legal system, both through the Civil Rights Department and other agencies.” Offering these connections to civil legal options and non-criminal agencies bypasses the established checks and balances of the justice system, potentially leading to the accused being condemned without due process, facing either legal or social consequences, or both.
Rather than “ending hate”, the presence of this hotline only cultivates an environment of fear and suspicion, pitting neighbors against neighbors and turning words into weapons of accusation. It is a dangerous path to tread, one that leads us away from the ideals of liberty and justice and towards the abyss of authoritarianism.
In his well-regarded book, “Democracy in America”, Alexis de Tocqueville warned us that American democracy could degenerate into bureaucratic rule and an “immense . . . power” would cover “the surface of society with a network of small, complicated rules, minute and uniform. . . {which} compresses, enervates, extinguishes, and stupefies a people.”
In the end, Governor Newsom’s hotline serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of our democratic Republic. We must remain vigilant, as justice cannot be achieved through a system that thrives on suspicion, division, and the erosion of civil liberties.