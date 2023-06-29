Terry McLaughlin: The gift of tradition

If you believed that “thought crimes” and “thought police” were simply terms created by the imagination of Aldous Huxley in his dystopian novel “Brave New World”, welcome to California where Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have unveiled a new snitch hotline for Californians to report “hate acts”.

At the bidding of the Governor, the state legislature provided funding to its Civil Rights Department to establish a program they are calling “California vs Hate”, described as “a non-emergency hate incident and hate crime reporting system to support individuals and communities targeted for hate”. Reports and complaints of words or actions perceived by another person to be hostile can be made on-line at any time in fifteen different languages, or by phone Monday through Friday in over two hundred languages.