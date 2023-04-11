As another harsher than expected snowstorm arrived this week, I am reminded of the harsh realities facing those who are hungry and are uncertain of when their next meal will be or are uncertain whether they will have access to food next week. That is what it means to be food insecure. Also arriving this week are the final disbursements of the pandemic-era “extra” CalFresh food stamp benefits. This scaling back applies to every county in California and is based on federal and state mandates. In Nevada County it means that $1 million LESS in aid PER MONTH will be going to our food insecure neighbors!
Regular benefits depend on a household’s unique circumstances, including household size, income, and deductions. All families will see their monthly benefit drop by at least $95, while others will see a drop of several hundred dollars. Combine this with inflation and increased prices for food, gas, electricity, and housing, and for many it will be like falling off a food cliff.
I am also reminded during these times of being snowed in and without power (sometimes for several days), that food insecurity can occur in any household, even if only temporarily. No matter how big your house is or what kind of car you drive, there can be various reasons one might find themselves without access to nutritious food. Even when storms, power outages, and fires are not an immediate threat; job loss, unexpected medical bills, or a death in the family can strike most anywhere anytime.
Hunger and food insecurity, like a harsh snowstorm, impacts the entire community. The best response is neighbor helping neighbor, and there are several local Non-Profits who embody that spirit. Are you looking for ways to respond and have an impact? I encourage you to support one (or all) of these agencies that have food access and nutrition education as key components of their missions: Sierra Harvest, Bright Futures for Youth, Gold Country Seniors Services, Hospitality House, United Way, and the Food Bank of Nevada County. 211 Connecting Point is also a great resource, both for assistance available and volunteer opportunities.
Interfaith Food Ministry proudly collaborates with each of these organizations, and we also welcome your support. Due to the snowstorms, IFM’s March Matching Campaign got a delayed start, and so we have extended the deadline for donations to be doubled until April 15th. www.interfaithfoodministry.org 530-273-8132. 440 Henderson St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Federal Tax ID #: 68-0112585
Submitted by Phil Alonso, Executive Director of Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County. IFM is open for Drive Thru food pickups Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-1pm, and Sat 10am-Noon to all residents of Nevada County.