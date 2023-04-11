As another harsher than expected snowstorm arrived this week, I am reminded of the harsh realities facing those who are hungry and are uncertain of when their next meal will be or are uncertain whether they will have access to food next week. That is what it means to be food insecure. Also arriving this week are the final disbursements of the pandemic-era “extra” CalFresh food stamp benefits. This scaling back applies to every county in California and is based on federal and state mandates. In Nevada County it means that $1 million LESS in aid PER MONTH will be going to our food insecure neighbors!

Regular benefits depend on a household’s unique circumstances, including household size, income, and deductions. All families will see their monthly benefit drop by at least $95, while others will see a drop of several hundred dollars. Combine this with inflation and increased prices for food, gas, electricity, and housing, and for many it will be like falling off a food cliff.

Submitted by Phil Alonso, Executive Director of Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County. IFM is open for Drive Thru food pickups Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-1pm, and Sat 10am-Noon to all residents of Nevada County.