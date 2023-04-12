According to Mark Twain, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know that ain’t so.”
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is a necessity for animal and plant life. Without CO2 there would be no humans or trees. CO2 is hardly a pollutant.
A basic in Physics is the Causality Principle (CP) stated in Aristotle’s “Physiks’ published in 450 B.C.
The CP can be explained as: “Every effect has a cause, and the cause must precede the effect.” Also “for a complex system comprising a series of processes, if any step is non-causal then so is the entire process.”
i.e., A gun is fired only when the trigger is pulled (the cause) the firing is (the effect).
Applying the CP to Earth’s atmospheric temperature rising and man-made CO2, we must look at when CO2 increased in relation to when temperature started to increase. Remember CO2 has many sources other than man burning fossil fuels. Events such as volcanic eruptions, forest fires, animal and human respiration, decay of plant and animal remains are sources of CO2. The oceans are the greatest AVAILABLE depositories of CO2. The greatest depositories of carbon are metamorphic and sedimentary rocks, but this carbon is not readily available.
Look at a mineralogy book and you will see dozens of minerals that contain carbon. Due to plate tectonics, island arcs rich in limestone (CaCO3) move toward and aggregate onto continents where some are eventually metamorphized. The carbon is incorporated into a myriad of mineral assemblages. The carbon in these rocks is not readily available if atmospheric temperatures rise. Our belts of serpentine rocks were once oceanic basement rocks that aggregated on to our continental plate.
Examining ice cores from Antarctica shows ice ages have occurred with CO2 levels several times higher than now. Also, after an ice age, temperatures rose for 600 to 800 years before CO2 started to rise in earth’s atmosphere. Why did it take hundreds of years for CO2 to rise in our atmosphere after temperatures rose? Because it took that long to raise the mean temperatures of Earth’s oceans. When oceans cool, they are a sink for CO2. When oceans warm, they emit CO2, increasing the amount of CO2 in our atmosphere, like heating carbonized beverages.
As CO2 increases in our atmosphere it causes photosynthesis to increase, causing most plants not only to grow faster but increase their growing boundaries, causing a greening of planet Earth. Why? Because leaf and grass stomates don’t have to open as wide to get adequate CO2 for photosynthesis to occur and this reduces transpiration, letting plants strive in a drier environment. Not only is photosynthesis the opposite of respiration where glucose (sugar) is converted to CO2 and H2O with energy given off, but photosynthesis requires the expenditure of a great amount of energy.
This large amount of energy comes as light from the sun and photosynthesis converts CO2 and H2O to glucose. Together respiration and photosynthesis comprise two parts of a fundamental cycle of nature called the Carbon Cycle. This consumption of energy by photosynthesis reduces the energy available to heat Earth’s atmosphere. The question then becomes: “Does photosynthesis reduce CO2’s greenhouse effect or even succeed in reducing Earth’s atmospheric temperature?” To feel photosynthesis’ effect, place your hand on a sidewalk in summer and you may burn your hand. Then place your hand on a lawn and it will be cool as the grass is converting the sun’s energy into glucose by photosynthesis and then into cellulose. And the cooling is aided by the transpiration of water.
Approximately 70% of photosynthesis takes place in our oceans, not on land. So, another question arises: “If the oceans are giving up CO2, how does this affect photosynthesis in the oceans?” Does increased ocean temperature increase photosynthesis or reduce it? Remember, CO2 makes up only four-one-hundreds of one percent of Earth’s atmosphere.
Climate change is complicated as there are so many things we don’t know. Earth’s orbit changing, Earth’s axis changing, ocean currents changing, position of continental plates, etc. If we created a calculus problem to solve climate change, if it was even possible to create one, we would probably have to use the whole alphabet for unknowns. But we know that climate changes constantly. And now we know that man-burning of fossil fuels is not causing global warming! There is a correlation with sun surface disturbances and rising temperatures on earth, but that is not proof.