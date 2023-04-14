MineWatch, a coalition of 25 organizations led by the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation, submitted its culminating letter to the Nevada County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors today. The coalition formed in 2020 and includes local, state, and national organizations that oppose the re-opening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine located in Grass Valley, CA.

The long-shuttered Idaho-Maryland Mine, a mass of underground tunnels and mine waste tailings from the 1800s gold rush era, is proposed to be re-opened by Canadian-based Rise Gold Corp. A Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) was released in December 2022. In response, many hundreds of comments were submitted by citizens to the County expressing serious concerns about the risks of the mine and the inadequacy of the report. The County Planning Commission is set to consider the issue at a public hearing on May 10, 2023.

About CEA Foundation: Community Environmental Advocates Foundation (CEA Foundation) performs research, education, and advocacy to promote responsible land use and environmental protection policies in Nevada County. www.cea-nc.org CEA Foundation is the leader of MineWatch, a campaign that brings together a coalition of nonprofit organizations, residents, and businesses opposed to the mine. www.MineWatchNC.org