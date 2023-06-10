Let’s break down the Rise Gold June 1 letter to the Board of Supervisors regarding the Nevada County Planning Commission hearings of May 10 and 11 (hearing) where after months of review, hundreds of comment letters, analysis by dozens of experts, and hours and hours of public comment (both for and against the project), the Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend denial of all parts of the Rise project, including not certifying the highly flawed EIR. One might say that Rise is a bit unhappy about the 5-0 vote. Along with hundreds of other community members, I was at both days of the Hearing.
First (with credit to the author John Grisham), “There’s an old adage in bad trial lawyering that when you don’t have the facts, do a lot of yelling.” Well, the Rise letter is 164 pages of yelling, combined with childish temper tantrums and lots of smoke and mirrors. They seem to believe they are a defendant in a legal case vs. an Applicant for project. And of course, in today’s world, where would a good story be without a large dose of conspiracy theory combined with a nice mix of disinformation and heavy reliance on “alternative facts”. Rise even did an “initial investigation” and has “evidence” that allegedly proves their point. I wonder whose definition of “investigation” and “evidence” they might be using.
Rise claims the world is out to get them where wild conspiracies abound with material not provided, “surprise findings” in the Staff Report, and “comment letters at the last possible moment”…Oh my! All these completely horrible events were apparently planned not just by the well-organized community opposition, who Rise seems to believe are ignorant and completely mis-informed, but by Nevada County Staff, the Board of Supervisors, NID’s General Manager, NID’s Board of Directors, Economic Consultant Robert D. Neihaus and even the County Staff people handing out “speaking tickets” for public comments prior to the Hearing.
And speaking of surprises, you might be surprised to learn the leading villain in the Rise “poor, poor, pitiful me” story is Commissioner Terry McAteer. Rise is just very unhappy that Commissioner McAteer asked difficult questions. It’s possible I have it wrong, but I’m pretty sure that’s his job. Rise is also unhappy that Commissioner McAteer even had a “script”. Wow, someone who’s responsible for learning the details of a highly complicated project has taken notes. We should all be afraid.
Each Planning Commissioner disclosed contacts they had regarding the Rise project. Without exception, each Commissioner had met with Rise and toured their facility. Each Commissioner had also met with various members of the public who are opposed to the mine. Again, I’m pretty sure it’s their job to collect data and listen to both sides. Rise doesn’t like that and hopes we all feel their pain.
Rise also notes they really, really wanted a chance to respond but believe they were denied. The facts are they had over 3 years of direct contact and heavy pressure on the Planning Staff, Supervisors, NID, dozens of agencies and anyone else they chose to contact. Near the beginning of the Hearing, Rise was also allowed about 90 minutes of slide presentations to describe their view of the project benefits. This process was filled with questionable assertions and spin. I’m sure there were many members of the public who would have loved the opportunity to challenge their presentation assumptions. But that’s not how the hearing process works. Rise knows that, but apparently hopes to convince the Board that they’ve been mistreated and change the narrative.
The Rise list goes on, grievance after grievance.
The challenge for Rise is that the facts have not changed: There is no viable plan for disposal of mine waste via off-site sales, there is no viable plan for well and groundwater mitigation, there is no viable plan for greenhouse gas emissions and compliance with the County Energy Action Plan, and there is no viable plan to fix the serious defects in the EIR including unresolved issues, unavoidable impacts, false and misleading statements, bias toward the applicant and many, many other issues.
You can’t fix a bad idea with threats, whining and more empty promises.
Please contact your Nevada County Supervisor and ask that they support their Planning Commission and “Just Say NO” to the Final EIR and the Rise Gold project.
John Vaughan, a 56 year resident of Nevada County, lives in Grass Valley.