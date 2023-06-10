Let’s break down the Rise Gold June 1 letter to the Board of Supervisors regarding the Nevada County Planning Commission hearings of May 10 and 11 (hearing) where after months of review, hundreds of comment letters, analysis by dozens of experts, and hours and hours of public comment (both for and against the project), the Planning Commission voted 5-0 to recommend denial of all parts of the Rise project, including not certifying the highly flawed EIR. One might say that Rise is a bit unhappy about the 5-0 vote. Along with hundreds of other community members, I was at both days of the Hearing.

First (with credit to the author John Grisham), “There’s an old adage in bad trial lawyering that when you don’t have the facts, do a lot of yelling.” Well, the Rise letter is 164 pages of yelling, combined with childish temper tantrums and lots of smoke and mirrors. They seem to believe they are a defendant in a legal case vs. an Applicant for project. And of course, in today’s world, where would a good story be without a large dose of conspiracy theory combined with a nice mix of disinformation and heavy reliance on “alternative facts”. Rise even did an “initial investigation” and has “evidence” that allegedly proves their point. I wonder whose definition of “investigation” and “evidence” they might be using.

John Vaughan, a 56 year resident of Nevada County, lives in Grass Valley.