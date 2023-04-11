For most people in the English-speaking world the word community means a neighborhood, a fellowship, a circle, or a parish. There are many synonyms for the word community. Some conjure thoughts of close relationships, such as ring, while others urge avoidance, like the word cult.

The word for community in Buddhism is vihara. For Islamic people the word is khanqah, and for Hindus the word is ashram. These words describe groups of people with fundamental beliefs held in common.

Jennifer Owings Dewey, Grass Valley