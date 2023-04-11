For most people in the English-speaking world the word community means a neighborhood, a fellowship, a circle, or a parish. There are many synonyms for the word community. Some conjure thoughts of close relationships, such as ring, while others urge avoidance, like the word cult.
The word for community in Buddhism is vihara. For Islamic people the word is khanqah, and for Hindus the word is ashram. These words describe groups of people with fundamental beliefs held in common.
The fractured world we live in today propels people into tribal units. Each unit is a community unto itself. The walls around these tribal units are invisible, yet chasms without crossings define each one.
When disaster strikes people band together. (Band is another synonym for community). Urgent need breaks down resistance and neighbors show up to offer help. In times of dire emergency, the barriers between tribes break down, if only for a matter of hours or days.
My trailer collapsed under four feet of snow during the massive snowstorm our area experienced between the end of February and the end of March. Three years earlier a “scam” involving wire fraud resulted in the loss of my savings. I had nothing.
Loss, like grief, has predictable stages. I went through them all. I saw no light at the end of the tunnel. As it is with so many of my fellow human beings, I was without a home.
I am a member of the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains in Grass Valley. Unitarian principles promote what some might perceive as goals that are not achievable. How likely is it that a group of people, no matter how like-minded, can save the planet, or prevent war, or cure cancer?
Much less save an old lady and her cat from homelessness.
My purpose in writing these words is not to promote a religious faith. People figure this part out for themselves. My purpose is to tell how a community of individuals came together to raise the funds I needed to rebuild my trailer. I know a lot of these doners-to-my-cause by name. Then there are those who chose to donate anonymously. Then too, under the auspices of the church, a GoFundMe campaign has been created.
The money raised on my behalf allows me to breathe again, to plan for tomorrow, to know I have shelter.
I’ve never been comfortable being the recipient of gifts. This trait goes back to childhood. Lately I have learned it is alright to accept money when it comes to life-sustaining needs. Rallying around me are people I’ve known for years, but I never knew this side of them, a generosity that has set me upright on my feet.
Now I know what the word community means. The word has significance it never had before. My new understanding will never be lost to me. Disastrous events can lead to more disaster. Despair can cripple and distort a sound mind. For me the light at the end of the tunnel is real. Within a few weeks I will be back in my trailer. This is, to me, a miracle.
As for my cat, well, he has his own opinions about everything we’ve been through, but he keeps his opinions to himself.
Jennifer Owings Dewey, Grass Valley