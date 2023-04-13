Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings-on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com or to efunez@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader Susan Rogers): To the permanent closure of Yubadocs, a valuable and critically needed healthcare facility in western Nevada County. If it’s true that the cause of this tragedy was the unwillingness of Fowler Center management to offer an affordable lease so that Dignity Health could complete the acquisition, then fie on them. We need Yubadocs WAY more than we need drive-through coffee.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To those local individuals who were willing to investigate alternatives to what others proclaimed to be science, including issues such as COVID and climate change. As someone stated so eloquently this week, “Science that cannot be questioned is just propaganda.”
Hit (from reader Terry Lamphier): To Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard and Lieutenant Brian Blakemore for meeting on site to discuss chronic parking issues on North Church Street. Situation drastically improved and, as a bonus, the city cleaned up trash! Big thanks!
Hit (from Lamphier): To The Union’s Managing Editor Elias Funez and Publisher Chad Wingo for continuing to support community access to its editorial pages.
Miss (from Lamphier): To major local grocer chains pushing oil-based plastic NON-“recyclable” bags over paper bags.
Hit (from Lamphier): To SPD markets for using renewable resource paper bags. Thanks, SPD, you get it!
Hit (from Lamphier): To President Biden for working with Venezuela to ease oil export sanctions, offsetting Putin’s oil games; side benefit of boosting Venezuela economy should reduce Venezuelan immigrant border pressures.