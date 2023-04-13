Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings-on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com or to efunez@theunion.com.

Miss (from reader Susan Rogers): To the permanent closure of Yubadocs, a valuable and critically needed healthcare facility in western Nevada County. If it’s true that the cause of this tragedy was the unwillingness of Fowler Center management to offer an affordable lease so that Dignity Health could complete the acquisition, then fie on them. We need Yubadocs WAY more than we need drive-through coffee.