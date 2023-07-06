Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader James Chester): To the volunteers from Nevada Country Pride who installed the American flags on the lampposts in Nevada City this past Saturday. They look great. Thank you.