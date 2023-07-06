Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, also, to efunez@theunion.com.
Hit (from reader James Chester): To the volunteers from Nevada Country Pride who installed the American flags on the lampposts in Nevada City this past Saturday. They look great. Thank you.
Miss (from Chester): To the bigots who broke off so many of the rainbow flags Nevada City posted for Pride month. I removed nine stumps from the flag holders while installing American flags on the lamp posts this past Saturday. Quite a few of the flag holders are permanently broken and will have to be replaced as a result of this vandalism. Nice work.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To all the wonderful Independence Day celebrations when we as citizens take time to appreciate all the freedoms we have as Americans. Let’s hang onto those freedoms, everyone. They’ve never been in such danger.
Hit (from reader Ramona Greb): To SCOTUS decision on student loan forgiveness. If you’re mentally competent and sign a legal contract, NO ONE can be authorized to change the terms. Exceptions: China and Russia and those who think like them.
Hit (from Greb): To the court’s decision on college admissions. When I taught 5th grade in W.L.A., retiring in 1991, ALL of my Jewish and Asian kids (India incl.) were A or B students. Why? Family involvement and expectations. By lowering standards you’re inferring inferiority in some students — they couldn’t make it on their own. That’s an insult!!! Legacy or donor related admissions should be abolished.
Hit (from reader David Simonetti): To Pauli Halstead’s hit to those who voted against measure V. They who created it claim it can only go to fire prevention but the voters guide says it goes to the general fund and pay raises for the supervisors. No wonder why it was made a simple vote instead of a special tax that needed two thirds vote and had a better chance of going to fire prevention. Money does not always go where its supposed to. A great example is the lottery that I looked up online in which it states that close to sixty eight million dollars was given to Nevada County schools since the mid 1980s and yet Eric Fredrickson and Louise Johnson claimed we need to raise taxes to fix the schools; twice. What happened to all the lottery money and the watchers who were supposed to be watching it. We were lied to but voters said yes anyway. Sad how Ca. voters are duped into voting yes on tax increases then leave the state because it costs too much to live here.
Hit (from reader David Heinen): To Karl Snyder’s Other Voices piece “My America” (6-29-23), in which he rejects Manny Montes’ assertion that the ‘Woke’ agenda is promulgated by people who don’t love our country, and who advocate for a cultural movement that threatens historic American values. As I suggested in a Hit and Miss piece a week ago, the ‘Woke’ agenda is based on principles of the Enlightenment. It is a movement seeking to ensure that the American values of ‘freedom and Justice for all’ benefit every American, not just heterosexual white, middle class male Christians. Mr. Snyder’s thoughtful piece eloquently expands on this premise, and provides illuminating historical detail.
Hit (from Heinen): To Terry Mclaughlin’s piece castigating Newsom’s “California vs Hate” program which establishs a hate speech ‘snitch’ line where anyone can report, by phone or online, ‘words or actions perceived to be hostile.’ I often oppose Ms. McLaughlin’s point of view in this space, but this time I think she has it right. Encouraging our citizens to report on each other in this way opens a potential floodgate where personal antagonisms can be anonymously inflated to the level of criminal hate speech. Surveillance society, anyone?
Miss (from Reader Richard Howell): To Terry McLauglin’s editorial criticizing California’s attempt to diminish hate crimes. Ironically, on the same day as her contemptuous piece ran in The Union, the California Department of Justice disclosed that reported hate crimes were up 22.2% in the past year to 2,120. Without doubt most such crimes go unreported. The reporting of hateful speech and actions will not, in itself, stem the growing tide of abusive actions, but it might save lives and communicate to those who feel empowered to hateful behaviors that there are consequences. I suspect that the individual most responsible for liberating the heretofore suppressed expressions of hate we now suffer is the candidate for whom Mrs. McLaughlin voted in the last two presidential election cycles. Turning our backs on negativity, as if it’s not our problem, will only make the perpetrators bolder.
Getting rid of delusion makes us wiser than getting hold of a truth. ~ Ludwig Borne
Miss (from Heinen): To Pauli Halstead’s extensive ‘legal brief’ published last week in the Opinion page of the Union. If there is a ‘Fair Political Practice’ issue regarding Measure V, it should be adjudicated in a court of law, with rules of evidence enforced, and defense counsel part of the proceedings. The reader’s Opinion section of the Union is not a courtroom, nor should it be used as such.