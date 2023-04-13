Are you paying attention to the Idaho-Maryland Mine controversy? Do you understand what a mess re-opening this mine will make? Not might make; will make. The proposed mitigations are pitiful. The Economic and Environmental Reports are misleading and full of holes. Tune in to a group of your fellow citizens dedicating a pile of volunteer hours digging into the thousands of pages of misleading environmental details, incomplete data, and empty “fixes” for what an operating mine would spin-off. Their concerns? The negative impacts on Wolf Creek. Piles of toxic mine tailings. Continuous heavy truck traffic on Brunswick Road. Substantial damage to air quality from asbestos. Damage to wooded acres with healthy identified floral and bird species. Threats to local wells. And noise, lots of noise.

What can you do to push our county’s decision-makers to say “NO!” to this backwards-looking project?

George Olive, Banner Mountain