Great Grandpa wanted to come home to Wales. He was unhappy in North America — cold and lonely.
Great Grandma Ducky wired back, "No. Stay. We will come to you."
She sold everything, packed up necessities, and set off to the Swansea Docks with her nine children trailing behind. From Liverpool, they boarded a ship bound for New York. Steerage.
My grandmother, 13, wrangled the younger children.
They lived for a while in Pennsylvania, but by 1924, they had made their way to Los Angeles, then a neo-urban paradise. My grandparents transformed a shack into a lovely home and a raw half-acre into a garden.
The rest of the extended family soon settled nearby.
Why did Ducky say no?
She did not want her sons to "go down the mines." They didn't.
She wanted all her children to grow up and live in a clean environment. They did.
Yes, in Wales, they mined for coal, and here we mine for gold, cleaner and more romantic. But the workings and the consequences are essentially the same.
The big commercial works proposed by Rise poses risks.
I hope we will be as clearheaded as was Ducky and resolve to value most our environment, the real source of our wealth.
Diane Robertson lives in Grass Valley
