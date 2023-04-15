Who says the proposed mine is controversial?
If the Rise Gold mine project gets the official go-ahead from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, detrimental consequences could result when the Idaho-Maryland Mine starts operating constantly full-swing as the company proposes.
Among the negative environmental impacts to the Grass Valley community is possible exposure to hazardous-to-health heavy metals, such as arsenic, mercury, among other toxins that can pose serious medical risks. Water supplies will be affected.
Not merely in the great volumes of water used to clear the tunnels, but area wells can go dry as a result of underground mining with no replacement — even involving ground water contamination becoming unfit for human use and consumption. Water is the area’s precious commodity. But as company compensation for water pollution from their tailings, a special pipe will be installed along a thoroughfare so that only immediate residents can enjoy harmless potable water.
Additionally, operations can even adversely affect local wildlife over the mine’s roughly 175-acre surface area. Historically, over 100 years of mining hurt the habitat harming native plant and animal populations altering ecology. So understandably, local environmentalists oppose the mine’s reopening. What’s so controversial?
The major project is located too near population even though the bulk of the mining work would extend throughout unseen labyrinths up to approximately 2,585 acres underground. The company will own all mineral rights: no gold for townsfolk. At least one toxic waste dumping “pond” eyesore will be created on site, too, that the company alleges their biohazards will be routinely “cleaned.” Unsafe mine water will be flushed out downstream flowing nearby. Flows can affect those downriver.
And there’s a question of noise pollution and minute toxic dust particles as increased traffic from trucks haul out chunks of worthless rock waste to dump. Surrounding area residents could suffer even more related ill-effects. Not controversial.
Mining is WYSIWYG, but sometimes what you don’t see is what you get, also. They’re called problems. Complications will arise with Rise. As in life, Murphy’s Law also applies to mining.
Rise pushes safety, technology and environmentalism in a pristine media presentation, but the area still runs serious consequences with such an endeavor. Even with the use of the best state-of-the-art high tech equipment that the private company boasts owning, things will go wrong. Rise’s CEO track record leaves a lot to be desired. Mining, after all, is not an exact science. Sinkholes occurred here.
Additionally, if Rise fails, who pays cleanup for all contamination, among other things? And mining’s ranked among one of the most dangerous professions: Freak accidents occur with risks of injury, disabilities and fatalities.
There are also economic factors to be considered.
Rise touts the project will generate “hundreds of jobs” while listing only 312 in its DEIR. Why? Because if many rich veins are discovered the workforce will grow even more. There’s no guarantee locals will be mostly hired, which raises the question of where’s everybody going to live. Commute? The region routinely experiences housing shortages. Immediate neighborhood property values could plummet.
Also, there’s no guarantee that a criminal element won’t move into the area. Gold can attract very unsavory types. Early regional miners weren’t exactly all well-behaved gentry from the highest echelons of society. Many crimes were committed. That doesn’t sound controversial.
California’s history shows that with the discovery of gold the resulting Gold Rush brought in thousands upon thousands seeking their fortune so much so that the population increase soon qualified our Golden State for statehood in 1850. If Grass Valley eventually grows into a gold mining boomtown again, too great of a population influx might not be adequately sustainable. If it gets to that point, housing prices, cost of living, and property taxes most likely will increase; so, quality of life will suffer through Aspenization. The region could not only see its negative effects, but also other adverse unintended consequences of widespread economic growth. Local infrastructure might not be able to handle such huge population increases. So, Grass Valley’s once small town charm could possibly dissipate, replaced on the map by being known as a premier industrial mining center solely and less a favorable tourist destination.
Putting gold back into “Gold Country” seems favorably nostalgic, but has unforeseen far-reaching repercussions. Is the town prepared to expand? More importantly, does Grass Valley want to? Controversy.
There’s nothing controversial about any of this? What’s that saying? All that glitters isn’t gold. All that glitters is Rise’s gold. Nevertheless, the county wants its tax revenue. Done deal.