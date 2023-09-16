Numerous sources are reporting both inflation and homelessness are caused by the shortage of affordable housing. So I wonder how many California readers saw the same story I copied into my file about a major metro that is solving all three problems.
It was a Bloomberg story about how Minneapolis tamed inflation as a result of its success in providing affordable housing.
And get this: Apparently a main reason Minneapolis was able to promote the addition of enough housing is because the city eliminated zoning that allows only single-family homes – nearly 5 years ago – in December, 2018.
Yes, you read that right. The city eliminated zoning for single-family homes only.
That action demonstrates how much can be accomplished when local politicians can overcome opposition to new building. That took much of the wind out of the sails of the NIMBY movement – the “not in my backyard” folks.
In addition, since 2018 Minneapolis invested $320 million in rent assistance and subsidies.
Bloomberg noted those two actions “helped unleash a boom in construction of apartments and condos,” which “proved to be a powerful antidote against inflation.”
For Minneapolis, those actions limited growth in rental prices since 2017 to “just 1% compared with 31% in the U.S. overall,” according to Pew Charitable Trusts. And the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis reported metro residents were spending only about 40% of their income on housing in May.
Those statistics make me wonder just how much rental prices have increased here during the past 6 years, and the average percent of income spent on housing here – because of the shortage. I read recently that the percentage was well above 50%.
Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, said “There is no more effective way to rein in inflation than to expand the supply of affordable housing and increase housing affordability.”
And columnist Dan Walters, writing on homelessness for CalMatters news service, remarked, “The major underlying cause for the crisis is a lack of housing that’s affordable to the bottom rungs of the economic ladder.”
He added the situation is intensified “by alcohol and drug addictions and mental illnesses.” But I wonder what percentage of those maladies are a result of the frustration and depression caused by the lack of affordable housing.
Walters noted California has spent more than $20 billion on its “worst-in-the-nation homelessness crisis but has little to show for it, in part because of squabbling among state and local officials.”
Here in Nevada County, local builders and real estate agents have cited the issues that limit construction – the cost of time wasted at various approval meetings, and the exorbitant total of connection, inspection and various service fees that must be paid in advance of construction.
The issue of high fees also was cited by District 3 Supervisor Lisa Swarthout earlier this week at the Nevada County Supervisors meeting. She said, “Before you even put a stick in the ground, you’re looking at $200,000.”
But at least California is promoting the addition of accessory dwelling units on single home plots. A story by Business Insider, notes California is one of only three states advancing funds toward erecting ADUs. The others are Vermont and New York.
California has established a $50 million fund to assist in ADU construction – with as much as $40,000 available per grantee.
Although the funds have been allocated, Business Insider reported on Aug. 21 that details of the program have not yet been decided, including who in the low- to moderate-income limits will qualify, and when applications will open.
The Insider story left me wondering what is causing the delays. Surely there is a need for expediency.
The state continues to suffer from local level squabbling over increasing housing intensity. Cities should be promoting more construction of semi-detached homes and the ubiquitous row houses that populate many of our nation’s large metro areas.
I grew up in a semi-detached home with rear yard and garage accessed by an alley. And my young family occupied a small apartment for only a short time before we happily graduated to one of the middle homes of a four-plex, with our own little yard in the back.
I suspect most young families would prefer a semi-detached or row home with yard rather than an apartment with others living above or below.
The state must move in that direction rather than continuing to allow haphazard building in the woodland-urban interface where utilities are more expensive, fire dangers and auto traffic are increased, wildlife habitat is lost, and where we destroy the nature that we love to visit.
That means the cities here also should eliminate zoning for single-family homes only.