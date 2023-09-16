Darrell Berkheimer

Darrell Berkheimer

 File Photo

Numerous sources are reporting both inflation and homelessness are caused by the shortage of affordable housing. So I wonder how many California readers saw the same story I copied into my file about a major metro that is solving all three problems.

It was a Bloomberg story about how Minneapolis tamed inflation as a result of its success in providing affordable housing.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@ yahoo.com