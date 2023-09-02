How many older folks – members of the elderly set – do you know who still rely on landline telephone service? I read, however, that landline phone service will disappear in the future.
By now, most older folks have cell phones; but how much do they use them?
I suspect some will report they don’t even like cell phones. And I believe many will say they don’t use apps, either.
One or two might respond by asking, “What’s an app?” Or perhaps they’ll say, “I don’t want to know about apps.” I don’t use apps on my cell phone. Neither does spouse Mary, who still prefers to use the landline. We do, of course, assume that apps is short for applications.
We don’t do texting, either – nor do our neighbors next door, who also are in their 80s. Oh, we might tap yes or no in response; but that’s it.
And our neighbors don’t have a computer. Their sons help them when they need information via computer. The wife said the couple did have a computer; but it was damaged when they moved to Grass Valley about six years ago.
“And we didn’t want another one,” she added.
I believe most friends our age do have computers. But not a week goes by without one or more of them complaining about computer problems – either with “the dang thing” or their server. Also, occasionally we learn a program we use has been changed, when we just got used to
the old way. Sometimes we’re told the change was made to better serve us. (Yeah, and I’ve got ocean-front property in Arizona. That change was for their convenience, not ours.)
My use of the computer is limited to writing, photo processing, research, and a bit of game playing. Just the simple stuff. Nor do I use my phone for anything except phone calls. And I rarely take a photo with it. For
photos, I so much prefer my camera with its 42-power zoom lens.
On many days I don’t even take my phone with me on trips around town. And most older folks will tell you they carry a cell phone only to maintain communications in the event of a physical or health problem – either for themselves, or a friend or relative.
And I’m amazed by how many young people can’t seem to sit for short periods in a waiting room without playing with a phone. No wonder their communication skills – especially erudite speech – seem to be declining.
I choose to take a book with me, or some other reading material.
Young folks aren’t reading as much, either. That’s why book stores are closing as sales decline, and why many magazines and newspapers are no longer publishing. They can’t keep enough readers from turning to social media and its many distortions on what’s happening in our world.
What really got me started with tech complaints is grocery store digital coupons. They’re aform of discrimination against older people who don’t do digital coupons. Many don’t know how. And they detest being expected to learn something they never had to do during the past six, seven, or eight decades of their lives.
I complained to the store’s customer service, where I was told the coupon price will be honored if it is shown or mentioned at the checkout counter.
But many older customers also have memory problems. And checking the store’s copy of the grocery ads doesn’t help because most of the digital coupons are only listed in the store’s ad copies that are home-delivered with the newspaper.
I also called the company’s headquarters office where some young nerd – I could tell by his voice – said clip coupons were being discontinued, and that customers must either use the digital coupons or miss getting the sale price.
He not only failed to indicate any sympathy, but appeared a bit perturbed that I would label it a discrimination issue.
More disgust – a couple four-letter words – erupted when I visited the Motor Vehicle Division office to get a driver’s test handbook for Mary.
The attendant said, “We don’t have printed handbooks here anymore,” and she pointed to a large-size digital coupon posted on the wall. I couldn’t have copied it even if I wanted to – because I didn’t have my phone with me.
Apparently the state also has no sympathy for those who don’t do digital coupons.
Mary was able to locate a copy of the handbook on her computer; but that’s not the same as holding a book in your hands and being able to flip through the pages.
And again, what about those older folks who don’t have a computer, like our neighbors?
Yes, some of us are curmudgeons and Luddites who have been dragged into the tech generation yelling in protest. Meanwhile some young techies appear to hinting, “You’re old and outdated. It’s time for you to disappear.”
And we probably won’t like hanging around for the coming horrors of AI.