“They don’t seem to have a clue,” my friend said.
He was referring to the older white men in Republican leadership positions both in Congress and our red state legislatures.
I didn’t ask him to cite his list of details, but we were talking generally about Republican leadership bucking the opinions of the majority of Americans – especially in trying to eliminate almost all abortions. And my mind included gun controls and climate change actions. I think he meant those issues also.
All we need to do is look at the various surveys and polls taken on those issues during the past few years. It now appears that somewhere between 60 percent and three-quarters of the American public favor access to abortions, gun controls legislation, and actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.
But the older white Republicans in leadership positions are intent on stopping all three.
So yes, they don’t seem to have a clue in what I believe is the inevitable future.
For many years, women have outvoted men by between 52 and 54 percent in our U.S. elections. And I believe about 70 percent of American women favor some access to abortions — a number that I expect to climb higher as more young women become of voting age.
And look at the growing marches and protests — by women and older students especially — for stricter gun controls.
Many are carrying signs asking, “Am I next?” after the many mass shootings occurring every month.
They want a ban on the sales of assault-style weapons that can fire hundreds of bullets in just a few minutes. And they want a ban on magazines that hold high numbers of cartridges.
They also want background checks to limit purchases, and “Red Flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
In addition, our younger voters and students coming of age are worried about what kind of future they might have if we don’t take strong actions to mitigate climate change.
White Republican leaders also are pandering to small groups pushing Christian Nationalism, and a declining minority of white racists — as our population continues to grow more diverse.
To me, it’s obvious that they’re bucking the directions of the future in futile selfish efforts to maintain their power.
The Republican leaders also claim that they favor populous actions, yet they often vote against such legislation.
And note how often I refer to the White Republican leadership — because I really think that large numbers of Republican party members are simply being misled by those leaders.
Yes, there are some extremists in the Democrats party, too. But the vast majority wants reforms like an end to gerrymandering and fewer, unwarranted voting restrictions to maintain our democratic republic.
In listing each of these issues, I believe the Republican party is faced with a bleak future until the party leadership shifts to what the majority of voters are wanting.
BAD AIR IN SCHOOLS
In a report from a service named Grid Health, it was noted that most U.S. schools have failed to take advantage of billions of dollars available for upgrading ventilation systems.
In 2021 the federal government allocated about $122 billion to deal with the pandemic, with a special emphasis on modernizing outdated infrastructure to improve indoor air quality. But schools have been slow to react.
Grid Health writer Jonathan Lambert has reported that more than 40 percent of school districts have outdated heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems that allow 50 million students to breathe substandard air.
He noted that “stagnant air can allow pathogens to become concentrated in classrooms and pupils exhale, making it easier to spread and catch viruses.”
“But only about half of schools reported maintaining continuous airflow since the pandemic began,” according to a CDC survey of more than 8,000 districts. “Only about a third of districts replaced or upgraded their systems, with just 28 percent deploying portable high-efficiency filters.”
Schools have until September of 2024 to spend the billions set aside by the American Rescue Plan.