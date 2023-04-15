Darrell Berkheimer

Darrell Berkheimer

 File Photo

“They don’t seem to have a clue,” my friend said.

He was referring to the older white men in Republican leadership positions both in Congress and our red state legislatures.

Darrell Berkheimer, who lives in Grass Valley, is a frequent contributor to The Union. He has nine books available through Amazon and at SPD. His two Essays books include nearly 120 columns published by The Union, plus a variety of travel and photo essays. Contact him at mtmrnut@yahoo.com.