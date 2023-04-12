Rise Grass Valley’s advertising boasts the mine’s “minimal environmental impacts.” That’s like saying the Donner Party suffered only ants at their picnic.

Intent exclusively on churning our county for profit, RGV issues propaganda that disintegrates in the light of truth. The proposal’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR), however deficient in some areas, actually predicts devastating damage to our water, air, traffic, fire safety, health, and quality of life.

Concerned Citizens Roundtable: