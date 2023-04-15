It has been in the papers for years. “Homeless Problems” in every city in the country. So, it was a surprise to me when I found out a “little” detail about securing a place to rent in Nevada County. A friend answered an ad for a place to rent for $2,000 a month. He met the realtor at the advertised house and proceeded to inspect it inside and out. He was satisfied that it would meet his needs and got down to the particulars and paperwork. Or so he thought. Until the realtor told him the requirements. He had to have an income three times the monthly rent. Or $6,000 a month, $72,000 a year income. When he told me this, I went to my computer search engine and looked it up. Yep. This supposedly came into being as the result of Section 8 (The housing choice voucher program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled).
As far as I can see, with these kinds of restrictions, the homeless problem will never be resolved. Not in this lifetime.