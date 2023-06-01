When I saw the headline for a Memorial Day remembrance by Norris Burkes (“Only the grieving know the true cost of war” 05/26 pg. B1 The Union), I began reading with positive anticipation. I’ve enjoyed some of Mr. Burkes’ pieces, and always appreciate someone bringing personal experience into otherwise abstract conversations.

His stories of notifying families of a loved one’s death were harrowing and heartfelt. I sensed clarity and compassion in his accounts, and was glad those families had a person of sensitivity to be with them at that critical moment.

William Larsen, Nevada City