When I saw the headline for a Memorial Day remembrance by Norris Burkes (“Only the grieving know the true cost of war” 05/26 pg. B1 The Union), I began reading with positive anticipation. I’ve enjoyed some of Mr. Burkes’ pieces, and always appreciate someone bringing personal experience into otherwise abstract conversations.
His stories of notifying families of a loved one’s death were harrowing and heartfelt. I sensed clarity and compassion in his accounts, and was glad those families had a person of sensitivity to be with them at that critical moment.
That said, I was extremely disappointed by the limited scope of the piece.
Mr. Burkes encourages readers to never forget “the true cost of war.” Unfortunately, the article falls far short of recognizing the magnitude of this cost. In never mentioning the deaths and wounding of innocent civilians, he misses the opportunity to deepen his readers’ view of the suffering and loss we tend to gloss over in our military memorials.
As a wounded combat Veteran, and provider of psychological services through the V. A. for fourteen years, I have deep compassion for U.S. veterans and their families. But the suffering endured by our fellow citizens represents only one aspect of the death and destruction. If we are to fully memorialize the “true cost” of war, we must include the innocent civilians who did not choose the war, could not escape it, and had their communities devastated by the environmental and personal carnage inflicted in every war. If not, we tend to trivialize the full scope of human suffering our wars inevitably cause.
In Vietnam alone, it is estimated that (along with 58,000+ American casualties), between 30 to 40% of the approximately one million Vietnamese fatalities were civilians. As horrifying as this statistic is, it doesn’t count the 25,000 Vietnamese a year who who still lose legs due to stepping on one of the three-and-a-half million landmines scattered throughout the countryside. It also does not count the 400,000 killed or sickened by Agent Orange,or the million or so birth defects caused by the twenty million gallons of poisonous chemicals dumped on their land (nor, for that matter, the hundreds of thousands of American vets killed or sickened by this deadly contaminant).
Please note that these figures also do not include the years of ongoing suffering by those whose physical and psychological injuries continue to make life a daunting crucible years after the hostilities have ended.
If we are to truly remember war’s “true cost”, it is essential to abandon dehumanizing terms like “collateral damage” (not used in Burkes’ article) referring to civilian fatalities. Rather, we need to commemorate the loss and suffering of ALL those who endured unimaginable suffering, particularly the innocents who are always the true victims in war.
Burkes is right in his assertion that combat vets are no longer “blessed with the innocence of ignorance” regarding war’s horror. But neither are the innocent civilians who may have survived but lost loved ones, their homes and health in the blast furnace of combat. If we are to do our work in eradicating the sickness of war, we must honor ALL of the losses or we risk perpetuating the disease itself.
My words might cause some consternation among part of the veteran community, but I know many others who agree with the sentiment expressed here. I simply cannot deny, nor cease to honor, the uncountable amount of innocent civilians routinely slaughtered in war’s rampant destruction. My hope is that more and more of our fellow Americans will do so, as well.
William Larsen, Nevada City