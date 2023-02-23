Hit (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To last Sunday’s music Love Fest to raise money for the Wild Eye Pub, which was a huge success, owners Beth Moore and David Kuczora reported. Impresario Jerry Earwood put together a musical extravaganza of 14 musical acts in nine hours playing to a full house of Wild Eye supporters. Moore said it was the best sales date in the history of the supper club located at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley. A second Love Fest with an entirely new line-up of local musicians is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, starting at noon.

Miss (from Durkin): To Herb Lindberg’s Feb. 21 Other Voices column making sophomoric claims that there’s really nothing to worry about climate change because an unidentified tinyurl.com series of videos says so. Lindberg doesn’t even attempt to identify the source, which it turns out is PragerU (not to be confused with a real university). It’s a very well-financed, far-right propaganda machine named after conservative radio talk-show host Dennis Prager. What is most insidious about PragerU is its attempt to insinuate itself into educational institutions and indoctrinate youth and dupe gullible adults into believing its unsubstantiated denials of factual evidence.