Wow. How you holding up Nevada County?
I hope your forearms and backs are holding up from all the snow we’ve been having to shovel these past few days.
And I hope you’re ready for more.
The heavy round of low snow that we anticipated finally came in Monday bringing the snow, which just didn’t stop.
This time the snow is supposed to start sometime after or during this morning’s delivery of The Union, and we’re hoping that this coming storm isn’t as strong, and that roads will be manageable enough for our intrepid newspaper carriers to do the crucial work of delivering the paper.
During times like these the value of being able to get the word out and make contact with folks who in some cases have yet to have their electricity and communications lines restored is paramount.
During the last round of storms downtown Grass Valley saw about two feet of snow while the Glenbrook Basin and Nevada City saw closer to three feet.
Snow accumulations up on Red Dog Road and towards Banner Mountain and Cascade Shores saw between three and five feet in areas.
For us here at The Union things have been challenging to say the least.
The logistics of trying to put a daily printed newspaper together when you’re losing contact with your employees who are forced to work remotely due to the snow are no joke.
One reporter of ours was trapped in Cascade Shores for four days just to retreat to a lower elevation on Banner Mountain to be able to work for a day before apparently losing power there too.
Other staff have maxed out their mobile hotspots on their phones to the point that they’ve had to resort to tapping into the Starlink satellite system to help us edit and push pages along, and we’re all grateful.
During the brunt of the storm Monday and Tuesday, just keeping the lights on and the computers running was a challenge dealing with power surges and short outages. Thankfully we haven’t had to turn our industrial generator on here at The Union, but it is always a safeguard for us to ensure that we keep our servers and operations going.
I have felt guilty at times knowing I’ve had electricity and warmth during the entirety of this storm while friends and family around the county have been in a much worse situation.
On Thursday after putting most of the paper to bed and handing the reins off to our new Copy Editor Jamie Hunyor, I rushed to get up Banner Mountain along Idaho-Maryland Road taking a a full five-gallon container of gas to friends stuck up there.
They had their gas-powered generator and a gas-powered snow blower to ease their situation without power, but that gas supply was running low.
Their road had yet to be plowed of snow, though the efforts were approaching their driveway and were expected to be there within a day.
In order to prevent the elderly couple (one recovering from surgery) from having to endure the white knuckle four-wheel drive ride off of the mountain, I offered to bring the gas up to them.
I consider myself a pretty adept four-wheel drive driver, given the proper equipment, with plenty of experience in all types of conditions. It’s been a while though since I’ve navigated situations such as snowy as these, but I got the gas there and got out safely. I even got myself unstuck once after sliding into a snow berm.
Earlier in the day I had to rely on a little help from my friends to get pulled out of a snow berm (thank you Dan Torres from Elevation) along Pasquale when checking on the conditions where I lost contact with reporter Jennifer Nobles.
It’s so bad out there in Cascade Shores and along Banner Mountain, with chest-high snow in places and power lines and trees down everywhere.
Now PG&E is saying that this weekend’s storm could make it hard for them to meet their estimated times of restoration. So if you’ve got a relative to stay with somewhere, or have some time where you can take a vacation elsewhere for a few days, I would recommend it.
I know that’s not a reality for many folks given their limited mobilities and fixed incomes, but a nice thought I sure wish I had the ability to take advantage of.
Though it may not quite be a vacation, there is a new emergency warming shelter that has been established at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building at 225 South Auburn Street for those that need it.
There, volunteers from Nevada County, Sierra Roots and the American Red Cross offer meals, beds, warmth, and shelter for those that may need it. There are even games and friendly dogs are allowed, too!
Whatever your situation may be to ride out the next series of storms, I sure hope you all fare well after it’s all over, and continue to check on one another’s well being.