I was glad to read the letter from Margaret Munson (Ideas & Opinions, A4, 3/25/23) expressing dismay at the treatment of Palestinians by Israel and that nation’s increasing turn towards autocracy and displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland.
With so many valid concerns of war — active and potential (Ukraine Russia, China, North Korea) — racism, other oppressions and injustices across the globe, climate change, earthquakes, and more, it becomes easy to forget or overlook the lifetime-long oppression and ethnic cleansing of people indigenous to the land now called Israel and Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank. I am 74, born the year of the establishment of the modern-day state of Israel and simultaneously known as the Nakba (Catastrophe) for Palestinians in 1948.
Even people such as myself, who have studied and been active for Palestinian rights for many years, find ourselves hesitant to speak out about it, not knowing how to interject this concern to its deserved level of public awareness in the midst of so much else going on in the media and world. So I appreciate Margaret Munson initiating the conversation amidst a radical escalation of Israeli state-sponsored violence against Palestinian civilians and children. I do have a caution and some other points that deserve attention.
The caution is that one not need to lessen one’s pride in Jewish ancestry or Judaism as a religion and culture because of Israel’s behavior. For my own growth in understanding the Palestinian “side” of the history between Israel and Palestinians, I have many Jewish people to credit, like Noam Chomsky, Phyllis Bennis, Jeff Halper, and many others. Some are well-known publicly and others less so and personal friends, both American and Israeli, along with many organizations, including Jewish Voice for Peace.
Supporters of Palestinian rights need to remain aware that the Israeli government, together with “Christian Zionist” and political allies in the US have been working hard to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism, even so far as to include criticism of Israel as part of the very definition of anti-Semitism, successfully in some states and communities. While not being intimidated by this, we need to be very clear to distinguish between our concerns about Israel and our feelings about Judaism, Jewish people, and Jewish culture. The reality is that most, if not all, major religions in the world internally exhibit cultures and behaviors emanating from opposing belief systems. Whether Christian, Jewish, Muslim, or Hindu, or any other faith, people can be guided by principles which can either be peaceful, merciful, compassionate, and open or, on the contrary, exclusive, dominating, fearful, and entitled by God differently than others.
Another thing to note is the complicity of the United States government in the ongoing oppression of Palestinians, while pretending to act as a broker for peace and declaring support for a “two-state solution.”
The U.S. still spends and increases its multiple billion dollars of military aid to Israel every year, even as it cuts off its vital humanitarian aid to Palestinians through the United Nations Commission on Refugee Relief. How many times, when the violence there reaches the intensity to be noticed by the media, do we hear a chorus from politicians to the media and general public, “Of course, Israel has a right to defend itself!”
Do you recall anyone saying, “Of course, Palestinians have a right to defend themselves?” Both Democrats and Republicans have historically been completely one-sided in terms of treating Israel as an ally and Palestinians as terrorists when it comes to specific policies and military/political support. The public pronouncements that attempt to sound like mediation ring embarrassingly hollow when examined in terms of action.
It is hard to dismiss the parallels between the tragic American history towards the indigenous cultures here (with its “Manifest Destiny” justification) and Israel’s “God-given right” over the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.
Since we are in America, and ostensibly have the most right and responsibility towards affecting our own government’s behavior, and since our government’s behavior has been an essential ingredient in enabling the actions we do not support from Israel, I suggest we spend our strongest efforts on behalf of Palestinian rights towards changing our United States’ actual behavior for peace and justice in the Israeli and Palestinian future.