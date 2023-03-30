I was glad to read the letter from Margaret Munson (Ideas & Opinions, A4, 3/25/23) expressing dismay at the treatment of Palestinians by Israel and that nation’s increasing turn towards autocracy and displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland.

With so many valid concerns of war — active and potential (Ukraine Russia, China, North Korea) — racism, other oppressions and injustices across the globe, climate change, earthquakes, and more, it becomes easy to forget or overlook the lifetime-long oppression and ethnic cleansing of people indigenous to the land now called Israel and Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank. I am 74, born the year of the establishment of the modern-day state of Israel and simultaneously known as the Nakba (Catastrophe) for Palestinians in 1948.