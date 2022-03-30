Idaho-Maryland Mine opponents decry report ‘riddled with errors’

CEA Foundation and its MineWatch coalition members on Wednesday delivered comments to the Nevada County Planning Commission on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, a news release states.

Experts, volunteers, and legal minds reviewed the report’s 1,000-plus pages to provide a review of the technical studies, impact assessments and proposed mitigations.

“Mining is our past, not our future,” said retired capital planner Paul Schwartz in the release. “Today’s economic engine is recreation-based, but we’re also facing historic drought and fire risk. Protecting precious resources like water, air quality, and our peaceful rural setting is job number one.”

“This (report) is riddled with errors, omissions, and legal flaws,” claimed Ralph Silberstein, president of CEA Foundation, in the release. “The county will have to make significant changes and recirculate the draft. We’ll see many more impacts listed as significant and unavoidable. Beyond the EIR, our supervisors will be faced with making the final decision. In the long run, it will very simply come down to whether the mine is good for our community.”

CEA states that it performs research, education, and advocacy to promote responsible land use and environmental protection policies in Nevada County.





CEA was a party in the lawsuit opposing the Dorsey Marketplace, and has appealed a decision dismissing that suit, along with Protect Grass Valley.

According to the CEA release, the applicant for reopening the mine, Rise Gold Corp., was responsible for delivering the vast majority of the technical studies used by the county’s hired consultant to determine the impacts.

Dewatering the mine is a key concern, the CEA states.

“Groundwater modeling in fractured rock systems is considered unreliable even when everything is done right,” said Silberstein.

According to CEA’s experts, Rise Gold’s model has fundamental flaws in the initial start point of the model and baseline data assumptions — all of which throw off the entire analysis. The result is a report that concludes that groundwater levels would drop a maximum of 10 feet, and no more than 30 local wells would be a risk.

CEA’s experts, however, say there is an extremely high degree of uncertainty involved.

Comments submitted to the county by the community and the Nevada Irrigation District include request to expand the potential area of impact, provide a comprehensive groundwater monitoring program, and post a $14 million bond.

Contacted Wednesday, Rise gold responded to the release.

“Our vision for reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine has always been about more than creating hundreds of good-paying jobs, an increase in fire safety, and a boost to the local economy — it is about building an environmentally conscious state-of-the-art operation,“ said Jarryd Gonzales, spokesman for Rise Grass Valley, a subsidiary of Rise Gold Corp., in an email. ”Nevada County hired its own independent experts to conduct a two-year scientific analysis that looks into the possible environmental impacts of the project, and it has concluded there are no significant impacts on the environment — including air and water quality. We are confident that the county prepared a thorough report and we look forward to the final EIR and a decision by the Board of Supervisors.”

OTHER CONCERNS

Dealing with mine waste is another major concern.

“Looking at the rock core sample analysis, it is abundantly clear that asbestos will be a gnarly problem that will require comprehensive management. Mining operations don’t get to just haul and dump rock like the days of old,” said Silberstein. “Air and water quality regulations will significantly restrict throughput and the costs will be exorbitant.”

CEA’s experts found the plans to mitigate fugitive dust to be inadequate. They also found no credible evidence that the mine tailings could be effectively sold to third parties for fill or off-site construction.

Climate change has increased forest fires and parched lands, resulting in the newest federal and state greenhouse gas reduction goals. The report used a threshold of 10,000 metric tons per year for greenhouse gas emissions, but failed to include some elements that put the project over that limit and make it a significant impact.

That limit defined in the report is likely to be found irrelevant, CEA claims. Recent changes mean the county’s threshold must be established at “net zero.”

CEA also said gaps in the report include the clean up of the toxic, pre-superfund Centennial site that would be used to dump mine waste and is not included in the report, but is required by the California Environmental Quality Act; missing construction time estimates throwing off the entire analysis of noise, traffic, and air; and the incorrect assessment of nighttime noise, and underestimation of the noise of dumping mine waste near established residential neighborhoods.

Additionally, air traffic hazards and aesthetic impacts need to be studied further due to the likelihood of a massive fog plume that could be created by warm, saturated air ventilation; blasting plans don’t follow U.S. mining guidelines that restrict blasting during evening hours; the plan doesn’t demonstrate that the impact on biological and aquatic resources would be less than significant; and meteorological data used to assess the health risk of airborne pollutants doesn’t fit Grass Valley’s profile or accurately reflect local conditions.

Source: Community Environmental Advocates Foundation