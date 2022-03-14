Idaho-Maryland Mine meeting set for next week

Nevada County officials kept telling people they’d get plenty of chances to talk about the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

The next chance is coming up.

A special public meeting before the Nevada County Planning Commission is set for 9:30 a.m. March 24 in the Board of Supervisors chambers, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The commission will hear comments from public agencies and the public on the adequacy of the draft environmental impact report about the mine.

The EIR consulting firm will take the comments, and include them in a final EIR. The final EIR will be released for a public comment period as required by California law before any public hearings are held to consider the proposed project.

No date is set for the release of the final report.

Next week’s meeting is one opportunity for people to deliver public comment. Comment also can also be emailed to Idaho.MMEIR@co.nevada.ca.us , or delivered to the Nevada County Planning Department, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City, CA 95959, attention Matt Kelley, by 5 p.m. April 4.

Next steps include another Planning Commission meeting, not yet scheduled, to consider the project and the final EIR. All comments received during the entire process will be part of the record for consideration by the Planning Commission.

That will be followed by a meeting before the Board of Supervisors to consider the proposed project, the EIR and the Planning Commission’s recommendations, along with all public comment received throughout the process.

The Board of Supervisors will then take action on the proposed project.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

KNOW & GO What: Planning Commission meeting about the Idaho-Maryland Mine Where: Board of Supervisors chambers, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City When: 9:30 a.m. March 24