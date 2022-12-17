Idaho-Maryland Mine Final EIR released by County

Yesterday, the Nevada County Planning Department released the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Idaho-Maryland mine project proposal from Rise Gold Corporation in Grass Valley (RGV).

The Final EIR includes formal responses to public comments submitted regarding the Draft EIR. The Nevada County Planning Commission is slated to meet on the matter no sooner than Feb. 2023 according to officials.

Thursday evening, Dec. 15, a webinar was held to review the economic impacts of the mine and the report commissioned by Nevada County and authored by consultant Robert D Niehaus, Inc. (RDN). The webinar included an introduction, a project summary, the impact from project expenditures, the impact to property values and the economic impact of utilities and public services on the General Fund.

The RDN economic report will be used together with the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to help the Board of Supervisors make a decision about the Idaho-Maryland project which is expected no sooner than Feb. 2023

“To release a final EIR at this time is very troubling, just before the holidays, and we are asking for the Planning Commission meeting to be held in March so that the public can have enough time to review and comment,” Ralph Silberstein, President of the group Community Environmental Advocates said.

“We are going to talk with the county after the final EIR report is released tomorrow,” the presenter of the webinar, Ian Monsma, Program Manager at Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. said during Thursday evening’s online webinar.

“RGV’s mineral property tax accounts for a sizable portion of the impact to the County’s tax revenue. Mineral property taxes would be based on the amount of gold reserves that are available and economically viable, which is currently unknown. Given this uncertainty, RDN estimates that the tax revenue on mineral properties going to the County General Fund would be between $141,000 and $742,000 in the first year of full production. This value would decrease over time if mineral properties were reduced during operation without the discovery of additional reserves, according to the economic report.

“The proposed project would generate total annual output of $202.8 million in Nevada County. This includes the direct impact of an estimated $179.8 million in revenue by RGV and $23.0 million in increased economic activity at local businesses” such as local retail, wholesale suppliers, healthcare services sectors, restaurants and drinking places according to the economic report.

Over 25 questions were submitted to the presenter of the webinar in advance and one response from Monsma confirmed that the RDN economic report did not have access to the final EIR that was released hours after the webinar.

Some clarification about the jobs the mine would bring to Nevada County were discussed in reference to page 17 of the full report, “During full operation, the proposed project would employ 312 full-time workers with a total annual payroll of $38.1 million. RGV projects they would hire 213 of these workers locally and recruit 99 workers from outside the county”.

Clarifications were made during the webinar, such as the detail that “Full time jobs could include two part-time jobs that did not necessarily include benefits,” Monsma said.

Monsma confirmed that some costs were not included in the report such as the cost of mitigation if the quantity of nearby wells decreases or the quality of the water drops below acceptable levels and residents in the immediate area are effected because “it depends on the final EIR.”

When asked if the cost of clean up was included in the RDN report, Monsma’s response was that “RGV’s project expense estimates did not include expenses related to mine closure or clean up, so those expenses (and their associated economic impacts) are not included in our analysis.

“There would likely be a rise in costs for the sheriff’s department and county services” due to the increase of population, Monsma said.

“Costs to the County not covered by mitigation are primarily associated with law enforcement and emergency services, which expect increases in costs related to heightened traffic on local roads and associated vehicle accidents,” the RDN report states.

Labor shortages that local businesses may experience may occur as positions at the Idaho-Maryland mine (IMM) are filled but it is likely that many workers will come from outside of the county.

“RGV projects the average compensation including wages and benefits for their 312 employees would be $122,000 per year. This includes employees that are hired locally and from outside the area. Based on the average compensation by job category, the 213 employees hired locally would have an average compensation of $117,000 per year and the 99 employees hired from outside the County would have an average compensation of $134,000 per year,” according to page 18 of the RDN economic report.

The webinar also clarified the IMM’s impact on property values. The report included a literature review, three case studies of similar communities with mines, and surveys sent to 362 realtors in which 75 responses were collected.

“The real estate case studies are not comperable to our area, when you see real photographs of the area – these locations have no houses around them which would impact the noise, dust and traffic. The examples from the Netherlands and Chile were almost insulting,” Silberstein said.

“The results of this analysis are inconclusive regarding the magnitude and direction of impacts to nearby property values,” page 69 of the RDN economic report states.

When asked why the report does not include the incidence and consequent costs (i.e. healthcare expenses and loss of work time) from illnesses relative to the mine’s toxic and carcinogenic air emissions, Monsma replied, “It is outside of the scope of the study to determine what environmental impacts will or will not happen if the proposed project moves forward. This study necessarily relies on the findings of the environmental experts that evaluate the project which are detailed in the DEIR,” released Friday as the final EIR.

The next steps involve a public hearing that has yet to be scheduled. Then the planning commission will make recommendations to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors (NVBOS) about the project who will review both the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the economic impact report from Robert D Niehaus, Inc. (RDN) the independent market research and advanced data analysis group commissioned by Nevada County.

Comments made at the public hearing will be public record for consideration by the planning commission and the NCBOS.

The public can review the Final EIR at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise .

Printed copies are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.