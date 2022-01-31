ID of body found in South Lake Tahoe remains unknown

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department hasn’t yet identified a body found Jan. 22.

Authorities now know the deceased was a woman, though her name and age have not been determined, authorities said.

The body was found by a wildlife photographer in a meadow behind US Bank, at 2850 Lake Tahoe Blvd. It appeared to have been buried in the late December snowstorms, and was spotted after warmer temperatures caused the snow to melt.

According to police, the condition of the body, caused by a combination of exposure and environmental conditions, has led to a delay in determination of cause of death.

If any members of the public have information helpful to this investigation, contact Detective Allen Molesworth at 530-542-6138.