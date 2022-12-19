‘I made a mistake and I’m sorry’

Grass Valley Councilmember Hillary Hodge was arrested Friday evening and taken into custody at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for misdemeanor DU,I according to the California Highway Patrol. According to Hodge, a car fire at Bank and Hansen Way in downtown Grass Valley spooked her dog out of its collar while she was helping at the scene.

“When the fire department arrived, my dog was nowhere to be found,” Hodge said in a Facebook post.

“I ran home to see if my dog had come home but she wasn’t there when I arrived. I made the unreasonable decision to take the car to look for her. I drove a ¼ mile to where I lost her and parked.

“Based on her statement, she was helping out and Grass Valley Police Department was there and one way or another she ended up driving a vehicle,” CHP Public Information Officer Jason Bice said, adding that Hodge was contacted by GVPD officers after she had driven in the area.

Due to Hodge being a sworn public official for the City of Grass Valley, GVPD officers called in the CHP as the arresting agency for the sake of transparency, according to Bice.

“The violations leading up to that point, our officers weren’t there for that,” Bice said. “We did find that she was under the influence of alcohol.”

According to the CHP, Hodge was cooperative and consented to a chemical test in which her blood alcohol content was determined to be above .08, the legal blood alcohol content limit in the United States.

Last week, Hodge was sworn in for her second term as a Grass Valley councilmember and was the highest vote getter in a three way race for two vacant seats.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving and any impairment is unsafe and shouldn’t be tolerated,” Hodge said.

“Our law enforcement officers did their job to ensure the safety of our community and our streets, and I applaud their commitment,” Hodge’s Facebook post said.

“I’m more committed than ever to help and inform our community in order for the City of Grass Valley to be one of the most wonderful places to live and be.

“I made a mistake and I’m sorry. I’m thankful that no one was hurt and I hope that you will forgive me,” Hodge said.

