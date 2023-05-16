Most people are familiar with an owl as a symbol of wisdom and the phoenix is the mythical golden bird associated with renewal and hope.
These symbols hold special meaning for Teresa Thomas, restaurant owner, who is glad to announce the opening of her new restaurant called The Phoenix located at 134 Mill Street in Grass Valley.
A soft opening is slated for May 24 and 25 with karaoke and open microphone where anyone can entertain.
“The grand opening on May 26, 27 and 28 with 24 different soloists to full bands performing to kick us off music festival style during those three days,” Thomas said.
The historic location of The Phoenix is the center of the Mill Street promenade where the Watershed at the Owl was previously located and before that the speakeasy lounge was just called The Owl.
Thomas says she can’t wait to be a community hub.
“I envision a public house where everyone is comfortable coming in; whether you’re just off the construction site or on date night,” Thomas said.
Music will be a part of The Phoenix in some way or another almost every night they are open, which will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
“The kitchen will be open until midnight which is something downtown Grass Valley is in need of,” Thomas said.
Wednesday nights will host karaoke, Thursday nights will be open mic night hosted by Matt Draper and Friday and Saturdays will be a double header, according to Thomas.
An opening set from 6 to 8 p.m. for the dinner crowd and the second headliner from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. will take on the late night crowd, according to Thomas.
“There is so much talent in this area,” Thomas said. “Now there will be a venue for that.”
The menu will feature made-from-scratch comfort food such as soups, chili, salads, cottage pie, lasagna, flatbreads, carnitas and mac and cheese, according to Thomas.
If you just want to share a starter there are homemade soft pretzels with beer cheese and organic mustard dipping sauces or naan for dipping into housemade spinach dip and of course, wine and beer, according to Thomas.
“I love the chance to do what I envisioned at the Pour House in a bigger and better place,” Thomas said.
Thomas previously owned the Pour House on W. Main Street in Grass Valley and even though business was good, she and her husband closed the business for personal reasons, according to Thomas.
“Sometimes things can get broken down but they are still beautiful,” Thomas said. “They are used in different ways and can be a symbol of rebirth.”
As it is sometimes, one’s life and work become seamless making The Phoenix an improved version of her past restaurant and the rebirth of her new life.
The space has a lot to offer with cool marble tables and black-and-white checkered floors on one side, a cozy lounge with couches and velvet chairs reflecting an old speakeasy lounge, and more seating in classic cozy leather booths and a stone fireplace.
“Monitors are set up so the band, staged in front of the oversized fireplace, can be viewed from all areas of the house,” Thomas said.
At full capacity, The Phoenix may seat around 90 people, not including outside parklet once the Mill Street promenade is completed, according to Thomas
The antique bar and its classic brass top and antique cash register with The Owl printed on it in gold still remain.
The old fashioned coolers still work and the old wall clock from over 100 years ago still hangs on the wall (and keeps time!)
“I’m giving a nod to The Owl and have kept a few relics people will recognize,” Thomas said. “I repurposed some of the art from The Pour house as well.”
Ashley Nethercott, friend and assistant to Thomas, will be running the karaoke on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. and Thomas herself will be found cooking up menu items in the large, well equipped kitchen.
“I would like to be open seven days a week six months from now,” Thomas said. “It took a year and a half after selling the building on west Main Street, but I know I have found the right place.”