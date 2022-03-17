‘I just want a chance’: Bear River boys’ basketball looks to showcase local talent to college program

In order to showcase the talent of some of the region’s basketball players, Bear River boys’ basketball coach Dan Mooney will be hosting a clinic for boys ages 14 through 18 on Saturday, April 2.

Submittted to The Union

The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted high school athletes looking to transition to collegiate sports in a number of ways.

From missed opportunities on courts and fields due to canceled games and seasons to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility across a range of sports, the recruiting process since the pandemic has been anything but traditional.

“I just feel like there’s that kid out there that says, ‘I just want a chance,’” said Mooney on the Top 70 Showdown, a clinic where youngsters will be introduced to several different basketball concepts tailored toward and filmed for college recruitment.

“Let me get some film of a little bit different from what you experienced on your particular team where you were the guy,” said Mooney, of players looking to compete at the next level. “I want you to get this experience to understand pick and pop, curls, catch and shoot. I give a crash course in that.”

In terms of experience, Mooney has four decades of it, going from prep standout as a youngster to a professional career that included stints in the NBA and oversees. He later coached at the collegiate level and now is a director for the High School All American Showcase.

“All I’m trying to do is get (boys) in this region to just say, ‘Man, you mean I have a chance?’ I’ll do everything in my power to give an opportunity to go on to the next four years,” said Mooney. “(Programs) know that I’m going to film it. They know that I’m going to call. They know I’m going to shoot it to them straight and let them know.”

Mooney later offered several examples of some of the collegiate programs he has connections with and has helped guide players toward.

“(University of Hawaii at Hilo), Kaniela (Aiona). I’ve worked with Kaniela, ‘Hey coach, I’ve got a guy for you that I think would be OK in Hawaii. He has the grades. He checks the boxes. He’s the kind of player you’re looking for.’ Western Washington, Dave Dunham, same thing. I could go on and on about this region alone. If a kid has what it takes, I’ll make it happen.”

The Top 70 Showdown, presented by the Dan Mooney Foundation, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2 at Bear River High School, at 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley. The showdown is open to boys ages 14 through 18 and costs $150.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.danmooneyfoundation.com .

“I have the contacts and I’m just trying to give these kids an opportunity,” said Mooney.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Union. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com