Ten years is a long time for any business to be active, but especially in this day and age — what with the COVID pandemic and its many fallouts — it is worthy of a celebration.
That’s just what Bistro 221 did last weekend, hosting a party to celebrate their 10th year operating its Broad Street eatery in Nevada City.
The restaurant, described by owner Melissa Bryant-Aragon, is “American comfort food with a Southern twist and Italian twist.” Apparently it’s been a winning formula as they have stood the test of time and gained a legion of followers in the past decade.
“Our first day was March 27, 2013, and it was whirlwind trying to put together a whole kitchen and a menu,” said Bryant-Aragon. “My chef at that time, he and I really worked well together and we looked at all the menus in town and wanted to do different things. We have kept the menu pretty much the same. Every day we have different specials.”
Bryant-Aragon said it feels especially satisfying celebrating her restaurant’s 10th anniversary considering not only societal and economic circumstances, but the fact that she can now consider herself a successful female business owner.
“When we first opened I worked here for a year and a half or so and everyone thought I was the owner,” said Al Aragon, Melissa’s husband and co-owner. “They just kind of assumed, because I am a male. So many people thought ‘oh you’re the owner.’”
All of these comments were made while Melissa was in the next room.
She said: “It’s interesting that people look to the man to be the owner. I have lived in this community for 40 years and I know a lot of people. I worked at a restaurant here in Nevada City for 16 years before owning 221.
“I don’t feel like I’ve necessarily had any hard times with being a woman owner. I think we have such a great community that supports us and I feel a lot of pride in being a woman-owned business. I feel like I can be a role model for our daughters, and other women out there that (feel like they) have a hard time. It’s nice to be able to put my sign out that says ‘Woman Owned Business.’ That feels good.”
The staff of Bistro 221 is made up of 13 people — including Bryant-Aragon — of whom seven are original staff members who helped open the restaurant 10 years ago.
“It’s super family-oriented,” said Al . “That’s what I love about it. The whole time, her mom and dad work here, our kids work here, some of their friends have worked here. Close friends have worked here. It’s a super tight family and it has been the whole time.”
Bryant-Aragon does all of the shopping for the restaurant herself, taking advantage of local farmers markets and using organic ingredients whenever possible. She is proud that her restaurant serves almost exclusively homemade ingredients with the exception of pasta and the breads they serve which largely come from Acme Baking.
Reflecting on the past 10 years, Bryant-Aragon is both hopeful and appreciative.
“It feels so amazing,” said Bryant-Aragon. “It’s so exciting to be part of the community. A restaurant is a difficult business to have in the first place, and then in a small town. It just feels good to make it 10 years. We have the best customers, I have the best staff and it just feels really good.
“I question sometimes, do I really want to do this another 10 years, 20 years? And I do because I just really love what I do. I love providing a service to the community. I try to be open as much as possible, and we just have fun. I love taking care of customers and just making good food. “
Bistro 221 is at 221 Broad St. in Nevada City. For more information please visit www.bistro221nevadacity.com or call 530-265-0221.