‘I feel like it’s home’: Java John’s in Nevada City has new owner

For Elizabeth Raiche, the longtime dream of owning and operating a coffee shop came true earlier this month as she’s now the new owner of Nevada City coffee house Java John’s.

Over 20 years ago, Raiche managed an Indiana coffee shop and knew then that she wanted to run her own coffee shop one day. She went on to attend college and work in corporate management positions for 17 years, moves she describes as essential in raising the capital to fulfill this goal.

She moved to the Sierra Foothills three years ago after deciding it was a good place to raise her daughter.

“I decided at that point I needed to start looking to make that dream come true,” said Raiche.

When she found that Java John’s — 306 W. Broad St. — was for sale, Raiche quickly realized it was the perfect fit.

She recalled calling her brother, who had visited Java John’s on a near daily basis for years with his daughter, and reflecting on the coffee house’s significance to many of their treasured memories.

“The fact that my family was already tied to it, and learning the history of Java John’s, it really made me feel tied to it as well,” said Raiche.

Raiche said she was able to train with previous Java John’s owners, Pat and Rita Fuenzalida, for about a month before beginning to run the business on her own.

“Their mentorship made a huge difference,” she said.

According to Raiche, running the coffee shop now feels like home.

“When you want to do something for so long, you’ve already figured out in your head how it’s going to work,” she said. “So, when you get there, it just flows.”

Raiche said she doesn’t plan on removing anything from the current Java John’s menu and will continue to brew coffee using the same beans Java John’s customers are used to. She will be making some additions, however, including an expanded selection of retail products and a modification to the interior which will allow customers restroom access. These changes are planned for the next two months.

Java John’s is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.