Since she was a child, Paula Poundstone has been making people laugh. She knew from an early age that she had a knack for the uproarious, a feeling for what others would find hilarious.
“I valued comedy when I was little,” said Poundstone from her home in Los Angeles. “I was the youngest of my family, My mother would get the other kids off to school and then she would go back to bed. I was just sort of left to wander. We had a television in the basement and I would go down there. I didn’t really care for shows that were directed at kids. Romper Room didn’t do that much for me, although like so many kids I was disappointed when (the host) didn’t say my name. But I Love Lucy was on syndication in the morning back then and The Three Stooges aired. And I loved those. To this day I say I was babysat by I Love Lucy and the Stooges, I valued that kind of stuff from very early on.”
Once she began attending school, her comedic chops seemed to linger.
“My teacher—they used to write a summary letter in lieu of a report card—and the first sentence of the last paragraph of this summary letter written by Mrs. Bump in May of ’65 or ’64, she wrote, ‘I’ve enjoyed many of Paula’s humorous comments about our activities.’ I consider that very high praise.”
Poundstone said she is still in touch with said Mrs. Bump, and recently received an email from her former educator with a subject line reading, “I’m still alive.”
When Poundstone performs May 12 at Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts, it will hardly be her first time to the area. She’s appeared at The Center numerous times and looks forward to it as one of the highlights of her tour schedule.
“It’s great,” she said of Nevada County. “I don’t know the whole area intimately. I do one-nighters. I do theaters. So I don’t generally take in much of the area. I get in in time to work, get a nap, a shower, and then dinner before I go to work, and then I’ll leave before the sun comes up in the morning. But for some odd reason in Grass Valley I have been there earlier a few times, and had time to walk around a little bit. In fact, my dishes are from Grass Valley. There was a store that had these cool plates.
“It’s lovely. It’s nice. It’s that great mixture of Gold Rush and the arts. I swear I saw a dress one time that was made of sticks in a window there.”
The comedian, who first made her initial appearances in Boston in the late 1970s-early ‘80s, said that though women in her field have made much progress, she doesn’t necessarily see herself as a groundbreaker and certainly doesn’t believe she has shattered any sort of glass ceiling.
“I haven’t smashed the glass ceiling,” she said. “I don’t think so. It’s still there. It’s funny how the focus on that comes and goes over the years. When I started out I was 19 years old. I was in Boston. It was a very rough and tumble kind of comedy community. Very misogynistic.
“There was a guy who used to do a joke—and this was a big guy in the comedy community. He did this joke about opening a door for a woman and the woman saying, ‘thank you I can get it myself’ and then he would gesture as if he was pushing her and he’d go, ‘yeah right through the glass.’ And the room would howl. It was the funniest thing they ever heard. And that was really the temperature. And he is very funny, it’s just that his subject matter and point of view don’t align with mine in any kind of way. That style of comedy more than anybody else’s dominated Boston comedy. What I said to myself very early on was that I wasn’t going to be able to change any of those circumstances so I just need to be the best comedian I can be and forget about all the reasons that I might not be able to.
“People used to ask me, what’s it like being an on-the-road comedian? I can’t isolate the variables and live my life again, so I mainly don’t know. If I was struggling and just told myself, ‘It’s because I am a woman’ then I wasn’t going to get better. I wasn’t going to be a better performer, so I just shut the door on that way of thinking a long time ago.”
Comedy can be a tough gig these days, with censorship and people crying afoul of things they may find offensive or objectionable. Poundstone doesn’t necessarily say that a good laugh will solve the world’s problems but acknowledges that it also wouldn’t hurt.
“Do I think that comedy is going to somehow show people the way? No, I don’t think so,” she said. “Maybe one or two. But what I do think is that—and we really experienced this during the stay-at-home order—for 15 months I couldn’t work. Laughing at all of it does make you want to spit on your hands and get another grip. During the stay-at-home order—which I was and am totally in support of—it put me out of work but I still think it was important for people not to gather in indoor spaces while the death rate was horrendous. There was a lot to be learned from that experience. One thing I learned was without money you can’t buy things. I always suspected as much but this really brought it home for me. And my landlord isn’t really my friend. That was an important lesson.
“But it was a big loss. It was a big loss for everybody. I think we experienced what it was like not to have that group setting of being in front of an audience.”
There are plenty of things, Poundstone said, that make her chuckle and remind her of the importance of laughter.
“I love The Three Stooges. I love I Love Lucy. To this day I watch I Love Lucy. I can watch something and really enjoy it but I don’t laugh out loud. I acknowledge in my head that I think it was funny. Whereas if I was watching with my kids, we did laugh out loud. If I am alone, absolutely not.”
In addition to touring, Poundstone has found her spot on the NPR radio program “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”, a weekly quiz show on the syndicated network which offers listeners a change to test their knowledge against some of the best and brightest in news and entertainment. The show is hosted by Peter Sagal, though Poundstone is a regular panel member.
“The panel doesn’t have a script,” she explained. “We know and are given the topic of the bluff story—we tape on Thursdays and probably on Wednesday afternoon we get what the topic of the bluff story is and one of us is told that we have the real story. And then usually just before we go on on Thursday night we are told the topic of what they call the ‘prediction’ which is the very last joke that everybody does when they go. We know that we are going to talk about the week’s news. So those that are so moved could write jokes ahead of time. I don’t. At one point they did approach us and ask if we wanted to have prepared material ahead of time. And as far as I know, everyone was like, no! Because…ew.
“It would take away from the spontaneity of the show and then things wouldn’t be as funny overall. Some of the jokes—and everyone there is clever, they could all write clever jokes—but there is something about the lightning in a bottle feeling about it that you just can’t capture that. One of the things that is fun about “Wait, Wait…” is if there’s ego in it at all it really doesn’t display itself, to the best of my knowledge anyway. I think overall we are all just hoping the show is funny.”
Poundstone has appeared on “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell me!” for about 20 years and admits that until her hiring she had never listened to the show. She was amazed at the support from the show’s staff, inviting her to jump in at any moment and say what she thought. She said that in her business, that is rare.
In the meantime, Poundstone is looking forward to another trip to Grass Valley.
“Every now and then a fellow performer will ask if they can open for me, and as politely as I can I say no and the reason is incredibly selfish, which is I have the best audience in the world and I am not going to share them with another performer for a minute. I do about two hours on stage. I don’t stop until the crowd is homesick. It’s Jackson Browne’s ‘Stay’ only the audience hasn’t left.
“I’m not sure who in Grass Valley comes to see me, or in the surrounding area, I know that they do though. And they are the best audience.”
Paula Poundstone will be performing at The Center for the Arts May 12. For more information please visit paulapoundstone.com or thecenterforthearts.org.