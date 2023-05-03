Paula_Square.jpg

Comedian Paula Poundstone will appear at The Center for the Arts on May 12. Poundstone has visited the area before and said: “It’s lovely. It’s nice. It’s that great mixture of Gold Rush and the arts. I swear I saw a dress one time that was made of sticks in a window there.”

 Photo by Shannon Greer | Courtesy Paula Poundstone

Since she was a child, Paula Poundstone has been making people laugh. She knew from an early age that she had a knack for the uproarious, a feeling for what others would find hilarious.

“I valued comedy when I was little,” said Poundstone from her home in Los Angeles. “I was the youngest of my family, My mother would get the other kids off to school and then she would go back to bed. I was just sort of left to wander. We had a television in the basement and I would go down there. I didn’t really care for shows that were directed at kids. Romper Room didn’t do that much for me, although like so many kids I was disappointed when (the host) didn’t say my name. But I Love Lucy was on syndication in the morning back then and The Three Stooges aired. And I loved those. To this day I say I was babysat by I Love Lucy and the Stooges, I valued that kind of stuff from very early on.”

