I-80 WB, EB closed for 1-2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. for power line ‘repairs,’ Caltrans says

Update 2:50 p.m.:

According to Caltrans, PG&E needs to rehang power lines across Interstate 80 at Cisco Grove.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 will be closed for approximately 1 to 2 hours starting at 4:30 p.m. while the power lines are “repaired”, Caltrans said in a tweet Monday.

The closure locations are:

– I-80 WB at Truckee

– I-80 EB at Nyack and Cisco Grove





– SR-20 EB at Nevada St.

Update 158 p.m.:

PG&E has cleared the power lines in the Cisco Grove area allowing eastbound traffic to resume on I-80, according to Caltrans.

Highway 20 also reopened to eastbound traffic, Caltrans said.

Update 1:53 p.m.:

All eastbound I-80 traffic is being turned at Nyack due to a downed power line and Highway 20 eastbound traffic is being turned at the Omega rest area, according to Caltrans.

Initially Posted:

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is being held at Nyack due to downed power lines at Cisco Grove, according to CHP.

There is not estimated time of reopening currently.