I-80 roadwork set for today, possibly Friday
Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 eastbound motorists to expect travel delays between Truckee and the California-Nevada border for emergency maintenance repair work.
Caltrans maintenance crews closed the No. 2 (right) eastbound lane of I-80 between Boca and Floriston last night. The lane closure will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today, with repair operations resuming from 7 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Friday, if needed.
Maintenance crews will be repairing concrete barrier walls, replacing guardrail and highway delineators and continuing HAZMAT cleanup from a spate of recent semi-truck collisions in the area stemming from a wet weather system.
Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.
Source: Caltrans
