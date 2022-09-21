I-80 roadwork set for today, possibly Friday

Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 eastbound motorists to expect travel delays between Truckee and the California-Nevada border for emergency maintenance repair work.

Caltrans maintenance crews closed the No. 2 (right) eastbound lane of I-80 between Boca and Floriston last night. The lane closure will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today, with repair operations resuming from 7 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Friday, if needed.

Maintenance crews will be repairing concrete barrier walls, replacing guardrail and highway delineators and continuing HAZMAT cleanup from a spate of recent semi-truck collisions in the area stemming from a wet weather system.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.

Source: Caltrans