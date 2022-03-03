I-80 eastbound down to one lane due to semi rollover
A semi truck rollover caused Interstate 80 eastbound to be restricted to one lane Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.
The incident occurred in the Blue Canyon area, according to Caltrans.
Motorists can expect delays for the next two to three hours, Cal Fire stated in the post.
“Interstate 80 eastbound is restricted to one lane due to a semi truck rollover,” the Facebook post stated. “The incident was initially reported as a hazardous material incident. The product is contained with no leaks. CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department responded with Truckee Fire Protection District, CHP, and Caltrans. Expect delays for the next 2 to 3 hours.”
