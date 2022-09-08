I-80 drivers should expect delays near state border

Drivers on Interstate 80 near the state border can expect rolling traffic breaks through this month.

The work, west of the California-Nevada border, is for mountain slope protection, Caltrans said in a news release.

A contractor will use a helicopter to fly wire mesh drapery panels to the top of the mountainside near Mystic.

California Highway Patrol will perform rolling traffic holds along east- and westbound I-80 during the helicopter work. Traffic will be held in both directions for approximately 10 minutes before being released. Motorists should expect travel delays of up to 30 minutes due to queuing during traffic holds.

Helicopter work and rolling traffic breaks on I-80 are currently scheduled between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; Sept. 20 to 22; and Sept. 27 to 29. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather, equipment and CHP availability or other unexpected events.

The improvements are part of a $12.6 million project to stabilize the cut slope along I-80 westbound, just west of the California-Nevada state line, to prevent continued rockfall onto shoulder areas and the roadway. The project will include flattening the existing slope, installing drapery systems, and constructing concrete barriers and valley gutters.

Alfaro Communications Construction, Inc. of Compton is the prime contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be completed in November.

Source: Caltrans