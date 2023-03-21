Staff Writer
The audience at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley was charmed on Thursday night by the clever and spontaneous humor produced by Colin Mochrie, a cast member of the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
The audience at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley was charmed on Thursday night by the clever and spontaneous humor produced by Colin Mochrie, a cast member of the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
“HYPROV, Improv under Hypnosis,” is billed as one of the most interactive comedy shows because it is. Asad Mecci, the co-host and hypnotist, invited 20 volunteers to the stage to undergo relaxation techniques that assist in lowering inhibitions and open the door to improvisation.
Even if you did not volunteer to go on stage, Mochrie and Mecci pulled the seated audience into the goofy fun by eliciting suggestions.
For example, one side of the room was asked to name an animal and then the other. Morchie then formed a skit for the hypnotized volunteers involving the mash-up of the two animals. In Thursday night’s case an octopus-armadillo.
It all sounds silly — and it was — but the skits are fast moving and somehow held together with Morchie’s wit and Mecci’s ability to pace the dialogue with his directions to the hypnotized.
Entertaining and lightly suspenseful, “HYPROV” celebrated the unexpected.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: