UPDATE: Hwy 49 south onramp reopened following traffic wreck at S. Auburn and Neal streets in downtown Grass Valley

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Units have left the scene of the wreck and intersection has been cleared, according to Grass Valley police dispatch.

One person was transported due to the two-car wreck.

Original post

Grass Valley police officers have currently closed off the intersection of South Auburn and Neal streets in downtown Grass Valley due to a traffic wreck.

The wreck occurred around 9:40 a.m. this morning. The ramp onto Highway 49 South from downtown Grass Valley was closed off as of 10:15 a.m. Expect delays in the area.

Check back for more updates.