UPDATE: Hwy 49 south onramp reopened following traffic wreck at S. Auburn and Neal streets in downtown Grass Valley
July 11, 2018
UPDATE: 11 a.m.
Units have left the scene of the wreck and intersection has been cleared, according to Grass Valley police dispatch.
One person was transported due to the two-car wreck.
Original post
Grass Valley police officers have currently closed off the intersection of South Auburn and Neal streets in downtown Grass Valley due to a traffic wreck.
The wreck occurred around 9:40 a.m. this morning. The ramp onto Highway 49 South from downtown Grass Valley was closed off as of 10:15 a.m. Expect delays in the area.
Recommended Stories For You
Check back for more updates.
Traffic wreck at Neal and S Auburn in downtown Grass Valley. Entrance to 49S blocked. Expect delays. #theunionnow
— Ivan V Natividad (@IvanVNatividad) July 11, 2018