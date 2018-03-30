 Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir, lanes now open following vehicle wreck (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir, lanes now open following vehicle wreck (VIDEO)

UDPATE: 11:15 a.m. — Roadway should now be open on Highway 20 at Rex Reservoir, according to CHP website.

Initial post

Expect major traffic delays due to a two vehicle collision between a sedan and SUV on westbound Highway 20 and Rex Reservoir.

Lanes are closed while debris is being cleared and officers investigate.

Three people were extricated from their vehicles and were transported to local hospitals.

Check back for more updates.

Recommended Stories For You