Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir, lanes now open following vehicle wreck (VIDEO)

UDPATE: 11:15 a.m. — Roadway should now be open on Highway 20 at Rex Reservoir, according to CHP website.

Initial post

Expect major traffic delays due to a two vehicle collision between a sedan and SUV on westbound Highway 20 and Rex Reservoir.

Lanes are closed while debris is being cleared and officers investigate.

Three people were extricated from their vehicles and were transported to local hospitals.

Check back for more updates.



Hwy 20 out of Grass Valley at a standstill due to vehocle collision near Rex Reservoir. pic.twitter.com/7mXO4VnJ78 — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) March 30, 2018

Two air ambulances now on order 4 Highway 20 and Rex Reservoir Collision. Landing Zone to be at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) March 30, 2018

Three patients in Hwy 20 and Rex Reservoir collision, looks like all may be trapped, extrications required, major damage, three ground ambulances and one air ambulance being requested. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) March 30, 2018