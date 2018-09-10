Husband, wife sentenced for unrelated crimes in Nevada County

A Nevada County judge on Monday sentenced a woman once facing a murder charge to three years in prison on lesser accusations, a prosecutor said.

Desiree Hayden, 38, is expected to spend under four months in prison, as she's already served most of her sentence. Arrested in June 2017 and initially accused of murder in the death of her ex-husband Brian Sharp, Hayden pleaded no contest in July to willfully inflicting corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and DUI, reports state.

"She was actually probation eligible," Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling said, adding Hayden will instead serve the rest of her sentence in state prison.

Defense attorney Larry Montgomery, who represents Hayden, said he's troubled by the prison sentence. He's said that Sharp's autopsy showed he died of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

"She has no criminal history," Montgomery said. "It was not an act of hers, per se, that caused Mr. Sharp to die.

"Given the circumstances, it was a good resolution for what she was facing," he added.

Michael Hayden

Hayden's husband — 43-year-old Michael Hayden — was sentenced Friday on unrelated accusations.

Authorities accused Michael Hayden in December of trying to punch a 16-year-old skateboarder and then driving a vehicle toward the teen. In July he pleaded no contest to threatening a crime, and was sentenced last week to four years in prison.

Both Haydens remained incarcerated Monday, records state.

"I feel like they're both fair," Hotaling said of their sentences. "They're both what (prosecutors) wanted."

Deputy Public Defender Micah Pierce, who represents Michael Hayden, said the sentence was an agreement between his client and the prosecutor. He declined further comment.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.