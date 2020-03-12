Hungry Games, Rotary youth fundraiser, postponed until July due to concerns over coronavirus

Upon advice Thursday from the Nevada County health department, the Hungry Games event scheduled for Sunday, March 15, in the Miners Foundry has been postponed due to concerns relating to the new coronavirus.

The Nevada County Rotary event has been rescheduled for July 19 in the Foundry from 5 to 8 p.m. All tickets, including the raffle for 12 $100 restaurant meals, will be honored at that event.

Rotary has been following directives from Ryan Gruver, agency director of the county Health and Human services, who said the state now suggests that events like the Hungry Games should be canceled or postponed.

